Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant-Triptii Starrer Slips Behind in Opening Race, Faces Heat from Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2

Hyderabad: Just two weeks apart, Bollywood saw the release of two romantic dramas, Saiyaara and Dhadak 2. Both films are backed by two of the biggest banners in the Hindi film industry. While Saiyaara comes from Yash Raj Films, Dhadak 2 has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Despite both being love stories, Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 started box office journey on different notes.

Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara managed to hit the chord with youth and became an instant hit upon its release on July 18. On the other hand, Dhadak 2 featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri opened to a modest response. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.35 crore net on its first day in India. When it comes to occupancy, the film recorded 22.85% occupancy across Hindi screens, with Chennai leading the charts at 44%, followed by Lucknow at 35.75% and Jaipur at 35%.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara had a massive opening with Rs 21.5 crore net in India. The film, however, sparked debate online as many pointed out its striking similarities with the 2004 Korean drama A Moment to Remember.

Directed by debutant Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 may have received mostly positive reviews, but those praises did not convert into strong opening numbers. Though it's a love story, Dhadak explores serious themes such as identity, caste oppression and the struggles faced by marginalised communities. A remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 revolves around Nilesh and Vidhi, whose relationship is challenged by deeply rooted social divides. The Hindi version stays true to the original's core message while adding its own cinematic touch.

Interestingly, Dhadak 2 fell behind the original Dhadak, which released seven years ago. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, the original opened with Rs 8.7 crore net on day one and ended its run with Rs 74.19 crore net in India and Rs 113 crore worldwide.

Dhadak 2's start is not entirely poor but the competition at the box office is intense. Saiyaara aside, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 has also entered the race. Plus, Kingdom and Fantastic Four are further dividing audience attention.

Whether Dhadak 2 can gain momentum over the weekend and find its footing at the box office. Only time will tell.