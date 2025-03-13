ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devil May Cry On OTT: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What To Expect From The Anime Series

A demon hunter faces a new threat, secrets unfold, and a long-awaited clash looms. Netflix's Devil May Cry promises intense action, mystery, and surprises ahead.

Devil May Cry On OTT: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What To Expect From The Anime Series
Devil May Cry On OTT: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What To Expect From The Anime Series (Photo: Anime Series Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: Netflix's anime series Devil May Cry, based on Capcom's iconic action game franchise, is set to premiere soon. The upcoming series promises thrilling battles, intense demon-slaying action, and a faithful adaptation of the beloved characters. With the trailer now available, fans have been given a deeper glimpse into the series' dynamic animation and intriguing storyline.

When and Where to Watch Devil May Cry

The Devil May Cry anime will stream exclusively on Netflix, with all eight episodes of the first season dropping on April 3, 2025. The series is spearheaded by Adi Shankar, known for his work on Netflix's Castlevania, while Studio Mir - the animation powerhouse behind The Legend of Korra and DOTA: Dragon's Blood, is handling production.

Plot and Trailer

The story follows Dante, the charismatic and skilled demon hunter, as he faces off against a new wave of demonic threats. The trailer shows an introduction to a new group of demonic enemies with White Rabbit becoming the key villain of this series. White Rabbit was first revealed in the Devil May Cry 3 manga.

According to the trailer, White Rabbit may very well likely grab Dante's Perfect Amulet which serves as a key artifact within the franchise's lore. Not only is the trailer packed with riveting action scenes, but it also reveals a major twist: Vergil, Dante's twin brother, will also be part of the story. Once again, a fierce duel engages between the two sides, a theme that has been going on since the very start of the series.

Undoubtedly, Dante is back with a bang in familiar gameplay, with his sword and nicely put-together guns; however, his signature pistols - Ebony and Ivory, did not seem to be a major highlight in the video. Whether this is a deliberate idea or a set-up for a surprise in the full series is yet to be seen.

Voice Cast and Crew

Netflix's Devil May Cry has assembled an impressive voice cast, including:

Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante

Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady

Hoon Lee as White Rabbit

Chris Coppola as Enzo

The late Kevin Conroy as VP Baines

Adding to the series' nostalgic appeal, Papa Roach's hit song Last Resort is featured in the soundtrack, evoking the early 2000s era when Devil May Cry was at its peak popularity.

