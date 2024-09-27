Devara X Review: Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's 'Mass Feast', Netizens Rave About 'Flawless 1st Half'

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, finally hit theatres today, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media. As expected with any big-budget release, the film is receiving a blend of praise and criticism, with fans and critics taking to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions.

One of the consistent highlights noted by viewers is the film's technical brilliance, with many praising the cinematography and background music. Jr NTR's performance, as always, has been met with widespread acclaim. A user on X praised the film’s pacing in the first half, writing, "Flawless 1st half... okayish 2nd half #Devara. First half is pitch perfect....."

Another wrote, "2nd half Very nice. Last 30 minutes of movie twist, Climax cliffhanger Too Too Good. Theatre total shock aa twist ki. Mass audience ki feast. Anirudh Duty. @tarak9999 anna one of the best performances. Koratala sir direction (followed by clap emoji)."

Janhvi Kapoor, making her Telugu debut with Devara, has also garnered positive reviews for her performance. One fan expressed optimism about her future in the industry, tweeting, "#DEVARA is the first Telugu film of #JanhviKapoor but she acted very well. She is a good performer. No doubt she will be the most wanted actress in the Telugu cinema industry."

Despite these positive notes, the film's story has become a point of contention among viewers. Some are praising the film’s grandeur and action-packed sequences, while others have criticised the screenplay for being outdated and lacking emotional depth. A critical viewer shared disappointment, tweeting, "#DevaraReview Overall a low-grade 1st half with a slightly better but still outdated 2nd half! Apart from a few scenes and enjoyable dances, nothing else works. Outdated screenplay/story with poor BGM and VFX. Kortala's weakest work than #Acharya. Rating: 1.75/5 #Devara."

Another complaint has been the lack of scope given to the supporting characters. One viewer pointed out, "Vara didn't even get the scope to perform as his role was written poorly. Devara had a better role and did well, but even his role lacked the emotional connect necessary."

The film's predictable plot and lack of innovation seem to be a recurring theme in some reviews. One viewer wrote, "#Devara Below average first half. Waiting for 2nd half. All expected scenes, there is nothing new."

While the polarised response suggests that Devara may not please everyone, casual moviegoers looking for spectacular visuals and action sequences may still find the film entertaining. Fans of Jr NTR are expected to embrace the movie for its star power and action set pieces. However, those looking for more depth in terms of plot and character development may leave the theatre less satisfied.

As Devara moves through its opening weekend, it will be interesting to see how these mixed reactions impact its box office performance. The film is poised to be a commercial success, but its long-term reception remains to be seen.