Devara Song Daavudi: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Electrifying Chemistry Returns In This Groove-Worthy Track

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

The wait is finally over as the makers of Devara have released the energetic song Daavudi, showcasing Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's captivating chemistry. Following the success of Chuttamalle, this peppy track promises to be a hit.

Hyderabad: The makers of the forthcoming movie Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, released the much-awaited song titled Daavudi on Wednesday. After enthralling the viewers with their on-screen chemistry in the song Chuttamalle, the lead actors have yet again captivated the audiences with this peppy track. The grooving vibe of Daavudi is sure to make the speakers go full-volume.

Sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa with the lyrics penned by Kausar Munir, Daavudi is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With its vibrant and spirited beats, Daavudi is meant to inspire listeners to get up and groove. What truly stands out in this song is Janhvi's impressive dance moves, which captivate audiences. Her performance is on par with Jr NTR's, and she looks absolutely stunning. Fans have already witnessed the chemistry between NTR and Janhvi in Chuttamalle, but their dynamic has intensified in this new dance number.

Speaking of the film Devara: Part 1, it is scheduled to be released across India and is already generating buzz as a potential blockbuster at the box office. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also marks the debut of both Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in South Indian cinema, with Saif portraying the film's antagonist. Devara is set to hit the silver screens on September 27, 2024.

