Devara Song Daavudi: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor To Disperse Romantic Magic On THIS Date

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Devara, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, have shared an exciting update for fans with the release of a new poster announcing the song Daavudi. Scheduled to drop on September 4, 2024, this song is highly anticipated, and the poster reveals a glimpse of its dreamy and romantic essence.

The poster, shared by the production house Yuvasudha Arts on Instagram, captures a visually enchanting moment. It features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a tender and romantic embrace against a beautifully framed dreamy background. The scene is set with a backdrop of softly glowing lights and swirling pastel hues that create a magical atmosphere.

Sharing the song's poster, the makers wrote in the caption, "The beats are set for an irresistible Dance Blaze. #Daavudi is the song that will make Everyone Move. Video Song out on September 4th. An @anirudhofficial Musical. #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th."

Directed by Koratala Siva, this film is generating significant buzz as it nears its release. The movie, which marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Telugu cinema, is slated for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024. With a star-studded cast and a compelling storyline, the film is poised to be a major hit. Fans are eagerly awaiting both the release of Daavudi and the film.