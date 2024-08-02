Devara Second Single: Janhvi Kapoor And Jr NTR Share Electrifying Chemistry In Poster, Here's WHEN Song Releases

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devara Part 1, an action thriller starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit screens on September 27. With production nearly complete, excitement is high. Now on Friday, the makers announced the release date of the film's second song, further boosting anticipation among fans.

Hyderabad: The highly awaited action thriller, Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is generating considerable excitement among fans as its release date approaches on September 27. With production reaching its final phases, anticipation is building significantly. Now, the makers have revealed the release date of the film's second song, further increasing the audience's excitement.

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a new poster that features herself and Jr NTR in a pleasant and romantic light. Accompanying the poster, she wrote in the caption, "The most awaited #DevaraSecondSingle arriving on August 5th. #DevaraonSep27th," prompting further enthusiasm from followers.

Previously, during the release of the film's first single, titled Fear Song, producer Naga Vamsi stirred interest by asserting that this track would overtake the fame achieved by Hukum, a popular number from the film Jailer, which was also composed by Anirudh. Subsequently, Fear Song proved to be a massive hit, reinforcing Vamsi's claim.

Currently, the filming of Devara is nearly finished, with only a few remaining songs to be shot. In Devara Part 1, Janhvi Kapoor takes on the role of the female lead, marking her entry into Tollywood alongside Jr NTR, who plays her romantic counterpart. Notably, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is also making his Tollywood debut as the film's antagonist, adding to the film's appeal.

