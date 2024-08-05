Devara Second Single Dheere Dheere Lyrical Video: Lovestruck Janhvi Kapoor Is Under Jr NTR's Spell In This Romantic Song

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor will soon share screen space with South Indian superstar Jr NTR in the upcoming film Devara. The movie has generated considerable excitement ahead of its release, and now, on Monday, the makers have dropped the film's second single, titled Dheere Dheere, which has fueled even more buzz surrounding the movie.

The lyrical video song features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a romantic, ethereal setting, depicting the deep affection they share for each other. This love ballad captures the serene beauty of the mountains and the tranquil blue sea as its backdrop. Shilpa Rao lends her voice for the track in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, while in Tamil, the song is voiced by Deepthi Suresh.

Set to hit theatres on September 27, the filming for Devara is nearing its completion, with just a couple of songs awaiting shoot. The action thriller, written and directed by Koratala Siva, features a talented cast, including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, this film marks the Telugu debuts for both Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who joined the filming crew last year in April. Notably, Devara: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part movie.