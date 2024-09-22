Devara Release Trailer Out: Jr NTR Faces His Biggest Nightmare in a Fairy Tale - Watch

Hyderabad: The release trailer of the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, was shared on 22nd September 2024. Its action-packed trailer provided audiences with a sneak peek into its intense theme. Set to hit theaters on September 27, the film explores a complex premise where a group of fearless individuals confronts their greatest fears.

In the 128-second trailer, Jr NTR's character is haunted by visions of the Red Sea, setting the stage for an epic confrontation between two formidable forces: Bhaira, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan, and the ocean's monstrous entity. Prakash Raj's powerful voiceover elevates the narrative, reintroducing key players and emphasising the film's central conflict around fear.

The film's release has garnered significant attention, with the Andhra Pradesh government granting special allowances, including increased ticket rates and additional screening slots. The excitement is further amplified by a planned midnight screening, marking Jr NTR's return as a solo hero after his last lead role in 2018's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Jahnvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Devara promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. This film also marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and composer Anirudh Ravichander and reunites the actor with director Siva following the success of Janatha Garage (2016). Devara will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, solidifying its status as a major pan-Indian film.