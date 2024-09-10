Devara Trailer: Jr NTR Fights To Protect His Land And People, Janhvi Kapoor Falls For Him, Saif Ali Khan Seeks Revenge

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Devara: Part 1, which features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer on Tuesday, September 10. Ahead of the movie's trailer release, several posters and songs were dropped by the production team, sparking excitement among fans, and now with the trailer being out, the anticipation for the film has intensified even more.

The trailer offers an intense glimpse into Jr NTR's character, who stands as a protector of his land and people. It showcases high-octane action sequences, with Jr NTR displaying his warrior spirit, fighting to safeguard his community from external threats. Janhvi Kapoor's character adds a romantic element, showing her growing affection for Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, seeking revenge and power, creating tension as he battles Jr NTR in this dramatic clash over justice, loyalty, and vengeance.

Devara: Part 1 has already broken records by emerging as the fastest movie in India to sell over 26,000 tickets in the United States prior to its official release. This remarkable turnout from international fans underscores the considerable excitement surrounding the film. This milestone highlights the global appeal of Jr NTR and showcases the dedicated fan following eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is set in a coastal backdrop and is anticipated to offer a blend of action-packed sequences and emotional depth. The chemistry between the lead actors is generating significant buzz, as fans are eager to witness their on-screen collaboration for the very first time.

The action thriller is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 27 and features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist. This marks both Saif and Janhvi's debut in Telugu cinema. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film also features actors Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. Devara: Part 1 will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil, making it accessible to a diverse audience.