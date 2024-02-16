Devara Part 1 Release Pushed, Jr NTR Shares New Date with Stunning Poster

Hyderabad: The release of Jr NTR's upcoming film, Devara: Part 1, has been postponed. On Friday, Jr NTR took to social media to share the new release date for the film. Originally scheduled for an April release, the film will now arrive in theaters on October 10, coinciding with the festival of Navaratri. With Dusshera or Vijayadashami falling on October 12, Devara: Part 1 is likely to benefit from the festival holidays and the long weekend, as the film arrives in cinemas on a Thursday.

Announcing the new release date for Devara, Jr NTR took to social media and shared a stunning poster from the film. Sharing the new release date for Devara, the actor wrote, "#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24." In the poster, the actor is seen in action, while a huge group of people is visible in the backdrop.

Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film is a duology. Janhvi plays Thangam, Jr NTR's love interest in the film, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the antagonist.

The makers released Devara teaser in January, which begins by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roars as Devara in a different avatar. In the clip, one can see NTR Jr washing a weapon with blood in the sea, revealing why it is called the "Red Sea" with a powerful dialogue in his roaring voice that offers the much-needed intensity.

The dialogue loosely translates to - "This sea seems to have seen more blood than fish; hence, it is called the Red Sea." Jr NTR's never-before-seen avatar made fans go crazy upon release of Devara first glimpse last month.

Set against coastal lands, Devara marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the RRR actor. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with R Rathnavelu as the cinematographer. The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.