Devara - Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Jr NTR's Film Outshines Pushpa, Adipurush Globally, Mints Over Rs 221 Cr In India

Hyderabad: On September 27, the much-anticipated action film Devara hit theaters, featuring Jr NTR in a double role and marking the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Koratala Siva, this film generated considerable buzz, especially following Jr NTR’s success in RRR (2022). However, despite a strong opening week, Devara's box office journey has been a roller-coaster ride.

Massive Opening

Devara kicked off with an impressive Rs 82.5 crore on its opening day, drawing crowds to packed theaters. By the end of its first week, the film had grossed a total of Rs 215.6 crore. The initial excitement was palpable, with Devara recording a remarkable Rs 172 crore in worldwide gross on its first day across approximately 8,000 shows.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 8

On day 8, Devara raked in Rs 6.25 crore in India, reports industry tracker Sanilk. So far, the film has amassed Rs 221.85 crore in India. On Day 8, Devara saw an overall occupancy rate of 19.26% in Telugu regions, with around 1,200 shows nationwide. In Hindi, the occupancy stood at 9.77%, while Kannada and Tamil showings accounted for 81 and 134 shows, respectively. Despite its initial momentum, the film now faces challenges in maintaining consistent audience turnout.

Devara Overtakes Pushpa, Adipurush

The makers of Devara shared exciting news on their official X handle, revealing that the film has earned a staggering Rs 405 crore globally within its first seven days. Notably, it surpassed Adipurush, which accumulated Rs 393 crore, despite the latter's production budget of Rs 450 crore. Devara has also overtaken the lifetime collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, which raked in Rs 350.1 crore worldwide. With aspirations to reach the collection of Saaho (Rs 451 crore), Devara remains a strong contender in the box office race.

Budget and Compensation

Devara is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. A significant portion of this budget is attributed to the cast's fees. Jr NTR, in his dual roles, reportedly commanded Rs 60 crore. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays his love interest, received Rs 5 crore for her debut in Tollywood, while Saif Ali Khan, cast as the antagonist, was compensated Rs 13 crore.

While Devara enjoyed a robust start, it now faces the crucial test of sustaining its box office momentum. The film, with its star-studded cast and high expectations, aims to establish a new benchmark in Indian cinema, but it remains to be seen if it can overcome the challenges ahead.