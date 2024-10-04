Devara: Part 1 Tumbles at Box Office on Day 7

Hyderabad: Since its release on September 27, Devara: Part 1 has had a rollercoaster journey at the box office. Opening with a bang, the film garnered a whopping Rs 82.5 crore on its first day. However, the momentum hasn't been maintained, unlike other recent hits such as Stree 2. Over the past week, Devara has experienced various fluctuations in its earnings, raising concerns among its fans and industry observers.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 7

Despite its impressive start, Devara has seen a gradual decline in box office collections. After its remarkable debut, the film faced a drop in revenue, culminating in a significant decline on day seven. Interestingly, the film did enjoy a boost due to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, earning approximately Rs 21 crore on Wednesday, following Rs 14 crore on Tuesday. Yet, the optimism was short-lived as collections fell dramatically by over 65% on Thursday, dropping to Rs 7.25 crore nett in the domestic market, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

As it stands, Devara has accumulated a total nett collection of Rs 215.6 crore, with a worldwide gross estimated to exceed Rs 370 crore. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film features a stellar cast, including Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who is making his Telugu debut as the main antagonist, Bhaira.

Jr NTR's Star Power and Devara's Future Prospects

This film marks Jr NTR’s return to the big screen following the global success of RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. His massive fan following, coupled with Janhvi Kapoor’s charm and the film's stunning dance sequences, initially contributed to its success. However, the sharp decline in collections prompts questions about the film's sustainability and long-term performance.

Trade experts anticipate a potential revival over the weekend, given that there are no new major releases in the Hindi and Telugu markets that could pose a direct challenge to Devara.

The performance of Devara will not only impact Jr NTR’s upcoming projects but also influence the industry's overall direction. As the film enters its second week, all eyes are on its ability to regain momentum and improve its standing at the box office.

Devara Success Bash

In a show of resilience, the makers of Devara hosted a success bash on October 3, celebrating the film's achievements despite the recent drop in collections. Videos of Jr NTR arriving at the event with his brother Kalyan Ram quickly went viral. The star's all-black ensemble was a highlight, showcasing his stylish yet understated approach.

The event was attended by several prominent figures from the film industry, including director Koratala Siva, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel, along with actor Prakash Raj and others.

As fans and analysts keep a close watch, the coming days will be crucial for Devara. Will it manage to turn the tide, or will the initial euphoria fade? Only time will tell.