Devara - Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Jr NTR's Actioner Recovers After Major Dip, Soon To Hit Rs 200 Cr Club In India

Hyderabad: On September 27, 2024, Jr NTR made his much-anticipated return to the silver screen with Devara: Part 1, marking his first solo release in six years. Alongside him, Janhvi Kapoor made her Telugu debut, further adding to the film's buzz. Helmed by one of the leading Telugu directors, Koratala Siva, the film opened to a tremendous reception, although its box office performance has seen ups and downs in the days since.

A Stellar Opening

Devara began its box office journey with remarkable figures. It emerged as the biggest opener in the Telugu film industry, surpassing Prabhas' monstrous hit Kalki 2898 AD. On its opening day, Devara raked in an impressive Rs 82.5 crore net in India, with the Telugu region contributing Rs 73.25 crore. However, the following days witnessed a significant decline, with collections dropping to nearly half on the second day. By day four, the film experienced a drastic dip of almost 69 per cent, marking its first major setback.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 5

Despite the drop, early estimates for day five indicate a potential recovery, with projections suggesting a collection of Rs 13.50 crore. The final numbers may even exceed this estimate. On October 1, 2024, Devara: Part 1 had an overall occupancy of 27.96% in Telugu and 14.52% in Hindi, with its net collection standing at Rs 186.85 crore after five days.

Holiday Boost

The film is poised for a stronger performance due to the public holiday on October 2, followed by the weekend and the Dussera holiday. With no significant new releases until Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 11, Devara has a clear path at the Hindi box office. Although the film faced a drop on Monday, the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2 could provide the much-needed boost in collections.

Worldwide Figures

According to the makers, Devara grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide in just three days, although updated figures are still awaited. The film has also performed well in international markets, with collections of Rs 154.36 crore on its opening day, Rs 61.24 crore on day two, Rs 63.51 crore on day three, and Rs 24.70 crore on day four. Within four days, it amassed over Rs 304 crore at the global box office.

Devara: Part 1 has achieved the remarkable feat of being Jr NTR's second film to enter the Rs 300 crore club globally, and it opened at the second spot at the worldwide box office, as reported by Comscore data.

Star-Studded Cast

Devara: Part 1 features Jr NTR in a double role, alongside a stellar cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. This marks the second collaboration between Siva and Jr NTR, following their successful venture in the 2016 film Janatha Garage, which also starred Malayalam screen icon, Mohanlal.