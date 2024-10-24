Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Jr NTR's Film Races Against Time to Cross Rs 300 Cr Mark as OTT Release Nears

Hyderabad: On September 27, the curtains draw on the theatrical run of Devara: Part 1 on , Jr NTR's much-anticipated action drama. The film has had a rollercoaster experience at the box office. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Devara opened to tremendous success but faced challenges in maintaining its momentum.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 27

After a stellar opening, Devara has now grossed approximately Rs 287.30 crore nett in India over its nearly month-long run. However, the question looms large: will it manage to cross the Rs 300 crore mark before it transitions to OTT platforms?

The film's performance has noticeably dipped in its fourth week, with collections dropping to single digits. On its 27th day, Devara earned a mere Rs 0.70 crore, bringing its domestic total to Rs 287.30 crore. Telugu occupancy on that Wednesday stood at 17.29%, while Hindi occupancy was notably lower at 9.38%.

Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 215.6 Cr

Week 2 Collection: RS 45.25 Cr

Week 3 Collection: Rs 19.75 Cr

Day 22 (4th Friday): Rs 1.05 Cr

Day 23 (4th Saturday): Rs 1.45 Cr

Day 24 (4th Sunday): Rs 1.9 Cr

Day 25 (4th Monday): Rs 0.8 Cr

Day 26 (4th Tuesday): Rs 0.8 Cr

Day 27 (4th Wednesday): Rs 0.70 Cr

Total: Rs 287.30 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Worldwide Collections

While the film's domestic performance raises eyebrows, updates from the makers on its worldwide earnings are pending. The last reported figure indicated a gross collection of Rs 509 crore within 16 days. By the end of 26 days, industry tracker Sacnilk noted the film’s worldwide gross at Rs 414.90 crore, with overseas collections contributing Rs 76 crore and the Indian gross at Rs 338.90 crore.

Jr NTR's Insights on Audience Reception

Jr NTR recently addressed the film’s box office challenges, acknowledging the high expectations surrounding his return as a solo lead after six years. Despite the excitement, he conceded that Devara has underperformed relative to its substantial budget of Rs 300 crore. In a candid interview, the actor attributed the film's lukewarm reception to a shift in audience attitudes, describing viewers as increasingly critical and analytical.

He remarked, "I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore? Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this."

Devara OTT Release

With its theatrical run nearing its end, fans can look forward to Devara: Part 1 arriving on OTT soon. The film will be available in multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Reports suggest it will stream on Netflix starting November 8, although an official announcement is yet to be made. Soon, audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy Jr NTR's action-packed performance from the comfort of their homes.