Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 21: Jr NTR's Film Inches Closer to Rs 300 Cr Mark in India Despite Slowdown

Hyderabad: Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, is at a crossroads in its third week. Has it lived up to its blockbuster hype? The film's box office graph has been a rollercoaster ride. With a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, Devara's momentum has slowed down considerably.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 21

Devara has displayed a steady performance, inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. On day 21, it reportedly earned approximately Rs 1.50 crore domestically, a slight improvement from the previous day. This brings the film’s total domestic collection to around Rs 280.80 crore. Globally, the film has surpassed Rs 509 crore, as confirmed by the production team. Despite a decline in collections, the film has maintained a commendable overall occupancy rate, with 19.80% in Telugu and 9.64% in Hindi on its third Thursday.

Devara Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 215.6 Cr

Week 2 Collection: Rs 45.25 Cr

Day 15 (3rd Friday): Rs 2.75 Cr

Day 16 (3rd Saturday): Rs 5.25 Cr

Day 17 (3rd Sunday): Rs 5.3 Cr

Day 18 (3rd Monday): Rs 2.15 Cr

Day 19 (3rd Tuesday): Rs 1.6 Cr

Day 20 (3rd Wednesday): Rs 1.4 Cr

Day 21 (3rd Thursday): Rs 1.50 Cr (Early estimates)

Total: Rs 280.80 Cr

Anticipation vs. Reality

Initially billed as a magnum opus, Devara has not met the lofty expectations set prior to its release. The film marked Jr NTR’s return as a solo lead after six long years and also featured Janhvi Kapoor making her Telugu debut. Given these factors, audiences anticipated a cinematic experience that would redefine blockbuster standards. In a candid moment, Jr NTR expressed his disappointment over the film's performance, commenting on the growing negativity among viewers. "We, as an audience, have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore," he noted during an interview shared on YouTube channel of Yuvasudha Arts, the banner behind the film.

Behind the Scenes

Devara: Part 1 sees the reunion of Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, renowned for hits like Janatha Garage. Produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film was initially intended as a standalone project. However, its success prompted the makers to expand it into two parts, enhancing its epic scope. Released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27, the film aimed to capture a diverse audience.

With Jr NTR's dedicated fanbase, the film still has the potential to grow. Whether it can reach new heights at the box office will be a story to watch closely in the coming weeks.