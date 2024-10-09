Devara- Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 250 Cr in India, Despite Second-Week Slump

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry continues to experience the highs and lows of box office performances, and Devara: Part 1 is no exception. Starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the film's trajectory at the box office has raised eyebrows, particularly with its steep decline during the second week. The film has crossed Rs 250 crore mark in India nonetheless.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 12

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Devara witnessed a drastic 60% drop in collections on its second Monday, followed by further decline on Tuesday (Day 12), generating a modest Rs 4.5 crore. The film's occupancy rates also reflected the downturn, with Telugu market recording a 21.76% occupancy and Hindi a mere 9.26% on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Breaches Rs 250 Cr Barrier, Despite Rocky Second Week

After a remarkable debut, where Devara grossed an impressive Rs 82 crore on its opening day, the film's fortunes have taken a turn. By the end of its first week, it had amassed a staggering Rs 215.6 crore. However, the excitement seems to have waned. Despite the setbacks, Devara crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone, concluding with an estimated total of Rs 253.25 crore.

Devara Day-wise Box Office Collections

Week 1 Collection Rs 215.6 Cr (Telugu: Rs 164 Cr; Hindi: Rs 44 Cr; Kannada: Rs 1.58 Cr; Tamil: Rs 4.8 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 1.22 Cr)

Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 6 Cr (Telugu: Rs 3.8 Cr; Hindi: Rs 2 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.03 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.15 Cr; Mallayalam: Rs 0.02 Cr)

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 9.25 Cr (Telugu: Rs 5.8 Cr; Hindi: Rs 3 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.12 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.3 Cr; Mallayalam Rs: 0.03 Cr)

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 12.65 Cr (Telugu: Rs 8.12 Cr; Hindi: Rs 4 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.15 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.35 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.03 Cr)

Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 5 Cr (Telugu: Rs 3.48 Cr; Hindi: Rs 1.35 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.05 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.1 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.02 Cr)

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 4.50 Cr (Early estimate)

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Jr NTR on Devara's Performance

In a recent interview, Jr NTR voiced his concerns about the changing attitudes of film audiences. He remarked, "We as an audience have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore."

The actor also highlighted the tendency of contemporary audiences to overanalyse films, stating, "Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing and overthinking about films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this."

The Road Ahead

Devara: Part 1 was released on September 27 in multiple languages. The film is on a trajectory to approach Rs 500 crore worldwide, which is commendable. As the makers expanded the standalone project into a duology, Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva are expected to resume work soon for Devara - Part 2.

In addition to the lead trio, the film features notable performances from Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. However, Devara will soon face stiff competition with the impending releases of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Alia Bhatt's Jigra.