Devara - Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Jr NTR's Film Rises Again with Impressive 32.43% Weekend Surge

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's latest action-packed film, Devara: Part 1, is proving its mettle at the box office with a notable resurgence in ticket sales. After facing periodic declines, the film has experienced a remarkable upswing over the weekend, particularly on its ninth and tenth day in theaters. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film saw a substantial growth of 32.43% on Sunday which marks it's tenth day of release.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 was released on September 27. Despite a rocky start characterised by fluctuations in earnings, the film has managed to sustain an impressive performance over its ten-day run. Following modest earnings of Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 6 crore on Thursday and Friday respectively, the film rebounded on Saturday with earnings of Rs 9.25 crore. Sunday marked a significant increase as the film grossed around Rs 12.25 crore. This growth is particularly encouraging, especially considering the ongoing Navratri celebrations, which typically draw audiences away for festivities.

Breaking down the numbers, the Telugu version of Devara contributed around Rs 8 crore, while the Hindi version added approximately Rs 3.75 crore. The remaining revenue came from its Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions, demonstrating the film's broad appeal across different language markets.

Devara Day-wise Box Office Collections

Week 1 Collection Rs 215.6 Cr (Telugu: Rs 164 Cr; Hindi: Rs 44 Cr; Kannada: Rs 1.58 Cr; Tamil: Rs 4.8 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 1.22 Cr)

Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 6 Cr (Telugu: Rs 3.8 Cr; Hindi: Rs 2 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.03 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.15 Cr; Mallayalam: Rs 0.02 Cr)

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 9.25 Cr (Telugu: Rs 5.8 Cr; Hindi: Rs 3 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.12 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.3 Cr; Mallayalam Rs: 0.03 Cr)

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 12.25 Cr (Telugu: Rs 8 Cr; Hindi: Rs 3.75 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.12 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.35 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.03 Cr)

(Data source: Sacnilk)

On its opening day, Devara made a striking debut with earnings of Rs 82.5 crore, setting a new benchmark in the Telugu film industry. It surpassed the previous record held by Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, which opened to Rs 65.8 crore. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, Devara: Part 1 raked in Rs 68.6 crore, making it the biggest opener of the year in the region.

As of now, the film’s total collections have reached Rs 243 crore in India. If the numbers for Monday remain strong, it is poised to cross the Rs 250 crore milestone soon. The film faces minimal competition, with only Joker having released the previous week. With ample time before the release of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 around Diwali, Devara: Part 1 appears to be in a favorable position to continue its box office journey.