Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR's Film Beats Prabhas' Kalki to Take Top Spot as Highest Opener in Telugu

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jr NTR's latest release Devara: Part 1 surpasses Kalki 2898 AD to become the highest opener of the year in the Telugu market. The film helmed by Koratala Siva hit the screens on September 27. Read on to know how Devara fared at the box office on day 1 in India.

Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Photo: Film posters/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, has been palpable in the days leading up to its release. With Telugu superstar Jr NTR at the helm, the film's advance bookings have shattered records, crossing a whopping 40 crores gross for its opening day in India, including block seat sales. Worldwide, the film's pre-sales have exceeded 75 crores, marking one of the largest openings for an Indian film. Notably, it has outperformed Kalki 2898 AD, claiming the title of the highest opener in the Telugu market.

  • Devara Box Office Collection Day 1

On its opening day, Devara made a significant impact at Indian theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in over Rs 70 crore on Friday alone. Produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film's overall earnings stood at Rs 77 crore, broken down as follows: Rs 68.6 crore from Telugu, Rs 7 crore from Hindi, Rs 30 lakh from Kannada, Rs 80 lakh from Tamil, and Rs 30 lakh from Malayalam. The film enjoyed an impressive 79.56% occupancy in Telugu cinemas on its opening day.

  • Breaking Records

With these numbers, Devara has surpassed Prabhas' blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, which opened to Rs 65.8 crore in the Telugu market. In contrast, Devara: Part 1 achieved Rs 68.6 crore across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, establishing itself as the biggest opener of the year in the region.

  • Have a Look at Top 10 Tollywood Movies (Opening Day Collection) 2024 in Telugu Market
MovieWorldwideIndia Telugu NetOpening Day
Devara: Part 1-Rs 68.6 CrRs 68.6 Cr
Kalki 2898 ADRs 1042.25 CrRs 286.78 CrRs 65.8 Cr
Guntur KaaramRs 181.17 CrRs 127.22 CrRs 41.3 Cr
Tillu SquareRs 126.75 CrRs 83.39 CrRs 11.7 Cr
Saripodhaa SanivaaramRs 98.01 CrRs 59.45 CrRs 8.75 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Star-Studded Cast

Devara features a stellar cast that includes Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Jr NTR takes on a dual role, embodying both Devara and Varadha. His characters are central to a gripping narrative that unfolds amidst a coastal backdrop, characterized by ever-shifting power dynamics.

Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly unshakeable world is disrupted by Jr NTR's character. The film is released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to a wide audience.

  • A Significant Comeback for Jr NTR

This film marks a pivotal moment in Jr NTR's career, as he returns to the big screen as a solo hero after a gap of six years. His last solo project was Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was released in 2018. He subsequently starred in SS Rajamouli's global hit RRR in 2022 alongside Ram Charan.

Beyond the opening weekend's excitement, Devara's commercial success will be defined by its performance in the coming days, particularly on Monday. Will it maintain momentum or follow a typical decline? The next few days will provide a clearer picture of its box office prospects. Keep visiting this place for Devara box office updates.

