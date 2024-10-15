Devara OTT Release: Tentative Date, Platform, All You Need To Know About Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's Action Thriller

Hyderabad: The pan-India action thriller Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is gearing up for its digital debut. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film hit the silver screens on September 27, 2024, and has since garnered mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, the film managed to rake in Rs 276.15 crore in net collections within just 18 days of its theatrical release.

Devara revolves around a village chief's son, portrayed by Jr NTR, who secretly continues his father's mission to combat smuggling while pretending to be weak and perpetuating the illusion that his father is still alive. Apart from Jr NTR and Janhvi, the star-studded cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Chaitra Rai, Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Kalaiyarasan in prominent roles.

Despite the mixed reception, Devara has crossed Rs 509 crore in global box office collections, prompting director Koratala Siva to express his gratitude to fans. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message, stating, "A King Sized Thank You!!"

For those who missed the theatrical experience, Devara is set to make its OTT debut. Though official confirmation is pending, the film is expected to be available on Netflix starting November 8, 2024. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, just as it was in theatres. Fans eagerly await the announcement as the film's digital release nears.