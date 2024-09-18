ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devara: Jr NTR Starrer Becomes First Telugu Film to Screen in Dolby Atmos in the UK

Hyderabad: Devara: Part 1 is set to make history as the first Telugu film to screen in Dolby Atmos in the UK, further fueling excitement ahead of its theatrical release on September 27, 2024. With the premiere scheduled for September 26, the film has already generated substantial buzz, breaking numerous records including pre-sales across various international markets.

The film's success story began in the US, where it became the fastest Indian movie to sell over 15,000 tickets and grossed over $500,000 in pre-sales. Following this, Devara achieved unprecedented pre-sales in Australia, crossing AU$150K, with expectations to shatter more records as it expands to additional locations in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea. The anticipated release underscores the film's growing global influence, as audiences eagerly await its release.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features a star-studded cast including Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, alongside notable talents like Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience, enhanced by its pioneering Dolby Atmos screening.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Devara is positioned to redefine the landscape for Telugu cinema on an international scale. As it prepares for its theatrical release, fans and industry insiders alike are waiting with bated breaths to see how many more milestones this ambitious project will achieve.