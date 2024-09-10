ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devara Director Compares Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor To Legendary Duo NTR-Sridevi At Film's Trailer Launch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

At the trailer launch of Devara: Part 1, filmmaker Koratala Siva praised Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry, comparing it to the legendary NTR and Sridevi's on-screen chemistry. He also expressed admiration for Jr NTR's transformative presence on camera and Janhvi's performance in the song Daavudi.

Devara Director Compares Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor To Legendary Duo NTR-Sridevi At Film's Trailer Launch
Devara Director Compares Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor To NTR-Sridevi (Photo: YouTube)

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. With its release scheduled for September 27, 2024, the movie's team gathered at the trailer launch event held in Mumbai. During this event, all three lead actors, together with filmmaker Koratala Siva, engaged with the media and shared several fascinating details regarding the film.

At the trailer launch, the director expressed his admiration for both Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He mentioned, "It's because he (Jr NTR) is a very close friend of mine, and once he is in front of the camera, I don't know why he suddenly changes his persona. Every time, for every shot, he just keeps staring at me."

In addition, Koratala Siva lauded Janhvi Kapoor for her performance in the film's song, Daavudi. When the host inquired about the undeniable chemistry between Janhvi and Jr NTR, Siva stated, "It comes out as after NTR sir and Sridevi ma'am's (chemistry), it is now Jr NTR and Janhvi." This statement was met with enthusiasm and cheers from the audience present at the event.

The trailer of Devara: Part 1 has garnered attention due to its engaging glimpses of Jr NTR, promising viewers an exhilarating cinematic experience. It showcases thrilling action sequences that heighten anticipation for what the film has to offer.

The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, features Jr NTR alongside Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. From its inception, this film has been generating buzz among movie enthusiasts. The recent release of captivating posters, musical tracks, and particularly the official trailer have all contributed to amplifying excitement for the film.

READ MORE

  1. Devara Trailer: Jr NTR Fights To Protect His Land And People, Janhvi Kapoor Falls For Him, Saif Ali Khan Seeks Revenge
  2. Devara: Ahead of Trailer Launch, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar Team up with Jr NTR for Promotions
  3. Jr NTR's Devara Sets Record as Fastest Indian Film to Cross $1 Million in Pre-Sales in North America before Trailer Drop

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. With its release scheduled for September 27, 2024, the movie's team gathered at the trailer launch event held in Mumbai. During this event, all three lead actors, together with filmmaker Koratala Siva, engaged with the media and shared several fascinating details regarding the film.

At the trailer launch, the director expressed his admiration for both Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He mentioned, "It's because he (Jr NTR) is a very close friend of mine, and once he is in front of the camera, I don't know why he suddenly changes his persona. Every time, for every shot, he just keeps staring at me."

In addition, Koratala Siva lauded Janhvi Kapoor for her performance in the film's song, Daavudi. When the host inquired about the undeniable chemistry between Janhvi and Jr NTR, Siva stated, "It comes out as after NTR sir and Sridevi ma'am's (chemistry), it is now Jr NTR and Janhvi." This statement was met with enthusiasm and cheers from the audience present at the event.

The trailer of Devara: Part 1 has garnered attention due to its engaging glimpses of Jr NTR, promising viewers an exhilarating cinematic experience. It showcases thrilling action sequences that heighten anticipation for what the film has to offer.

The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, features Jr NTR alongside Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. From its inception, this film has been generating buzz among movie enthusiasts. The recent release of captivating posters, musical tracks, and particularly the official trailer have all contributed to amplifying excitement for the film.

READ MORE

  1. Devara Trailer: Jr NTR Fights To Protect His Land And People, Janhvi Kapoor Falls For Him, Saif Ali Khan Seeks Revenge
  2. Devara: Ahead of Trailer Launch, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar Team up with Jr NTR for Promotions
  3. Jr NTR's Devara Sets Record as Fastest Indian Film to Cross $1 Million in Pre-Sales in North America before Trailer Drop

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KORATALA SIVAJR NTRJANHVI KAPOORDEVARA PART 1DEVARA TRAILER LAUNCH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.