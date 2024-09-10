Devara Director Compares Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor To Legendary Duo NTR-Sridevi At Film's Trailer Launch

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. With its release scheduled for September 27, 2024, the movie's team gathered at the trailer launch event held in Mumbai. During this event, all three lead actors, together with filmmaker Koratala Siva, engaged with the media and shared several fascinating details regarding the film.

At the trailer launch, the director expressed his admiration for both Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He mentioned, "It's because he (Jr NTR) is a very close friend of mine, and once he is in front of the camera, I don't know why he suddenly changes his persona. Every time, for every shot, he just keeps staring at me."

In addition, Koratala Siva lauded Janhvi Kapoor for her performance in the film's song, Daavudi. When the host inquired about the undeniable chemistry between Janhvi and Jr NTR, Siva stated, "It comes out as after NTR sir and Sridevi ma'am's (chemistry), it is now Jr NTR and Janhvi." This statement was met with enthusiasm and cheers from the audience present at the event.

The trailer of Devara: Part 1 has garnered attention due to its engaging glimpses of Jr NTR, promising viewers an exhilarating cinematic experience. It showcases thrilling action sequences that heighten anticipation for what the film has to offer.

The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, features Jr NTR alongside Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. From its inception, this film has been generating buzz among movie enthusiasts. The recent release of captivating posters, musical tracks, and particularly the official trailer have all contributed to amplifying excitement for the film.