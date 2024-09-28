ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR's Devara Mints Over Rs 172 Cr Worldwide On Opening Day, Makers Say 'No Force Can Hold Back Tsunami' As Film Exceeds Projection

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 grossed over Rs 172 crore globally on its opening day, exceeding projection. Released on September 27 in five languages, the pan-India film marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Tollywood debut.

Devara Box Office Collection: Jr NTR's Film Exceeds Projection, Mints Over Rs 172 Cr Worldwide On Day 1
Devara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 (Photo: Film Poster)

Hyderabad: The recently released film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, has stormed the global box office, grossing over Rs 172 crore on its opening day. Released on September 27 across five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, the pan-India film marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The production houses Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, along with presenter Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, made the official announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday. "No force can hold back the TSUNAMI OF #DEVARA #BlockbusterDEVARA," the makers wrote, highlighting the film's massive earnings with a caption that read, "172 cr+ GBOC WORLDWIDE ON DAY 1." The film was expected to generate around Rs 125 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office.

Fans of Jr NTR have eagerly awaited the release of Devara: Part 1, and the stellar day-one collections are proof of the immense buzz surrounding the film. With its action-packed storyline and stunning performances, Devara is set to continue its box-office rampage in the coming days.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is an adrenaline-fueled action drama that transports viewers to the rugged, forgotten coastal lands of India. The narrative follows a fierce and intense battle for survival in these remote regions, with Jr NTR leading the charge as the protagonist. With captivating visuals, intense fight sequences, and a gripping plot, Devara promises to be a standout entry in Telugu cinema. Fans are already eagerly anticipating the second instalment of this high-octane saga.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

