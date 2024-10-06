Devara Box Office Collection Day 9: Jr NTR's Coastal Saga Marches Toward Rs 250 Crore Mark In India

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated action thriller Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has been roaring at the box office since its release on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline set in the coastal lands, where a young man defends his home from evildoers. The movie was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and has performed exceptionally well across regions.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 9

Within just six days, Devara surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in domestic box office collections. The momentum continued into its second weekend, as the film saw a jump in earnings on the second Saturday compared to the second Friday. On Day 9, Devara earned an estimated Rs 8.75 crore as per industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its total net collection in India to Rs 230.35 crore. The film enjoyed solid occupancy rates, with 29.51% Telugu and 14.03% Hindi language occupancy in theatres.

Global Success: Worldwide Collection Soars to Rs 365 Crore

Devara: Part 1 is not just a domestic success; it has also made a significant impact worldwide. The film's global gross collection stands at a massive Rs 365 crore, positioning it as one of the top earners of 2024. The mass entertainer, made on a substantial budget of Ras 300 crore, continues to break records with strong ticket sales.

OTT Release Update: Netflix Secures Streaming Rights

In addition to its theatrical success, Devara has also garnered attention in the digital space. According to several media reports, Netflix has purchased the OTT rights for the film. While an official release date has not yet been announced, Devara is expected to be available for streaming in November or December 2024, following the typical 45-60-day window after its theatrical debut.

About Devara

Also featuring an ensemble cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Chaitra Rai, Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles, Devara offers a thrilling storyline with powerful performances. Initially set for an October 10 release, the film was preponed to avoid a box office clash, proving to be a strategic move that contributed to its early success.