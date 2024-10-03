Devara - Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Jr NTR's Film Storms into Rs 200 Cr Club in India, Sees Massive Jump of over 82%

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR has captured the hearts of audiences across India, particularly after his remarkable performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Released in 2022, the film showcased him alongside Ram Charan, and its monstrous success only heightened fans' anticipation for Jr NTR's solo ventures. After a six-year wait, his latest release, Devara: Part 1, hit the screens on September 27, and it promises to be a thrilling ride if latest trend at the box office is anything to go by.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 6

Devara opened to a strong box office performance, featuring prominent actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan alongside Jr NTR. While the initial days brought a mixed response, the film has shown resilience over the past few days.

On Gandhi Jayanti, a public holiday, Devara experienced a resurgence at the box office, reporting a significant uptick in collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is likely to garnere Rs 20.50 crore on its sixth day, continuing its upward trend. At the end of 6-day run in theaters, Devara has raked in Rs 207.85 crore net in India, 82.14% higher than the previous day collections.

Devara Day-wise Box Office Collections

Day 1 [1st Friday]: Rs 82.5 Cr (Telugu: Rs 73.25 Cr; Hindi: Rs 7.5 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.35 Cr; Tamil: Rs 1 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.4 Cr)

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: Rs 38.2 Cr (Telugu: Rs 27.55 Cr; Hindi: Rs 9 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.35 Cr; Tamil: Rs 1.05 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.25 Cr)

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: Rs 39.9 Cr (Telugu: Rs 27.7 Cr; Hindi: Rs 10.5 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.35 Cr; Tamil: Rs 1.1 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.25 Cr)

Day 4 [1st Monday]: Rs 12.75 Cr (Telugu: Rs 8.2 Cr; Hindi: Rs 4 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.1 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.35 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.1 Cr)

Day 5 [1st Tuesday]: Rs 14 Cr (Telugu: Rs 9.1 Cr; Hindi: Rs 4.25 Cr; Kannada: Rs 0.1 Cr; Tamil: Rs 0.45 Cr; Malayalam: Rs 0.1 Cr)

Day 6 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 20.50 Cr (early estimates)

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Jr NTR-Koratala Siva Reunion

In Devara, Jr NTR reunites with director Koratala Siva for their second pan-India film following the success of RRR. This marks Jr NTR's 30th project in Telugu cinema and is significant as it expands his reach beyond just regional audiences. Their previous collaboration, Janatha Garage, was a hit, although it primarily resonated with Telugu viewers.

Reflecting on their journey, Jr NTR shared, “The making of this project was a special journey with director Koratala Siva for so many years.” He also reminisced about how their friendship began during the making of Brindavanam, which was scripted by Siva, and how it has blossomed over time.

What's Next for Jr NTR?

Looking ahead, Jr NTR has exciting projects lined up. He is set to make his Bollywood debut in War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, he is collaborating with Prashanth Neel, the director known for the KGF and Salaar franchises. Fans can also look forward to Devara: Part 2, as the film, initially announced as a standalone action drama, has now been expanded into a duology.