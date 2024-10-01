Devara Box Office Collection Day 4: Jr NTR Starrer Faces First Major Drop, Mints Over Rs 173 Cr in India

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's latest actioner Devara Part 1 has generated significant buzz at the box office since its release. After an impressive opening weekend, the film experienced a predictable drop in collections on Monday, marking its first major decline.

On its debut day, Devara collected a staggering Rs 82.5 crore. However, the film saw a 53.7% decline on its second day, earning Rs 38.2 crore. It managed a slight recovery on day three, pulling in Rs 39.9 crore. Yet, by the time Monday rolled around, collections fell sharply by 68.67%, with the film only managing to collect Rs 12.5 crore. As a result, the total collection in India reached Rs 173.1 crore after just four days.

Breaking down the numbers, the Telugu version led the way with Rs 136.5 crore, followed by the Hindi version at Rs 31 crore. The Tamil version garnered Rs 3.45 crore, while the Kannada and Malayalam versions collected Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Notably, the success of the Hindi version highlights Jr NTR's mass appeal. Despite a low-key promotional campaign, the film has netted over Rs 30 crore at the Hindi box office, and it is projected to surpass Rs 50 crore, showcasing its acceptance, especially in mass-dominated regions.

The film's performance also paves the way for Jr NTR's entrance into the Hindi film market, as he prepares for his Bollywood debut in War 2, set to release in August 2025, where he will star alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Kortala Siva, Devara will have a clear run at the Hindi box office, with no new major releases until Alia Bhatt's Jigra arrives in theatres on October 11. Despite the significant drop on Monday, the film is expected to rebound on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, a holiday that could boost its collections.

Devara also marks the Telugu film debuts of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside a talented ensemble cast that includes Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and Murali Sharma. Originally conceived as a standalone film, it was later divided into two parts, adding to the anticipation surrounding its continuation.