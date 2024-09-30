Devara Box Office Collection Day 3: Jr NTR's Actioner Enters Rs 300 Club Globally, Mints over Rs 161 Cr in India

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, hit the big screens on September 27. With no significant releases around, the film helmed by Koratala Siva has quickly captured the audiences' attention. While Hindi films like Stree 2 and Tumbbad continue to perform until the Diwali showdown of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Devara is enjoying the benefits of a solo release, which is clearly reflected in its impressive box office performance.

Devara Enters Rs 300 Cr Club

Devara: Part 1 had an exceptional opening, both in India and internationally. The film surpassed Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to emerge as the highest opener of the year in the Telugu market. According to the makers, the film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide within just two days of its release. The film has raked in over Rs 300 crore globally, the makers announced on Monday.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 3

On its third day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Devara witnessed a slight growth in numbers compared to the previous day. The film raked in Rs 40.3 crore in India. This impressive figure includes contributions from the Telugu market, which brought in Rs 27.65 crore, followed by Rs 11 crore from the Hindi version. The Kannada version added Rs 0.35 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 0.25 crore, respectively. By the end of its first three days, the domestic box office total stood at Rs 161 crore net.

Record-Breaking Numbers

The film opened with a staggering Rs 82.5 crore in India, dethroning Kalki 2898 AD, which had opened to Rs 65.8 crore in the Telugu market. Specifically, Devara: Part 1 garnered Rs 73.25 crore across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, establishing itself as the biggest opener of the year in the region.

Have a Look at Top 10 Tollywood Movies (Opening Day Collection) 2024 in Telugu Market

Movie Worldwide India Telugu Net Opening Day Devara: Part 1 Rs 198 Cr Rs 128.45 Cr Rs 73.25 Cr Kalki 2898 AD Rs 1042.25 Cr Rs 286.78 Cr Rs 65.8 Cr Guntur Kaaram Rs 181.17 Cr Rs 127.22 Cr Rs 41.3 Cr Tillu Square Rs 126.75 Cr Rs 83.39 Cr Rs 11.7 Cr Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Rs 98.01 Cr Rs 59.45 Cr Rs 8.75 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Despite an overall decline in the Indian box office, which is down 7.5 percent compared to last year, Jr NTR's latest venture is said to bring some much-needed cheer to the Hindi box office during a dry spell of new releases. While his previous blockbuster, RRR, set a high standard, Devara has a long way to go to carve its own niche.

Expanding the Story

Initially launched as a standalone film, Devara: Part 1 has been expanded into a duology as makers felt that the project has enormous potential and expansive canvas of the story. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, the film is touted as a high-octane action drama set in the captivating yet forgotten coastal lands of India. It was released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.