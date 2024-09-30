ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devara Box Office Collection Day 3: Jr NTR's Actioner Enters Rs 300 Club Globally, Mints over Rs 161 Cr in India

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 raked in Rs 243 crore worldwide within two days of its release. The film helmed by Koratala Siva broke records in the Telugu market and is billed as a significant film amidst a dry spell of new releases in Hindi market. Read on for Devara box office collection day 3.

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 raked in Rs 243 crore worldwide within two days of its release. The film helmed by Koratala Siva broke records in the Telugu market and is billed as a significant film amidst a dry spell of new releases in Hindi market. Read on for Devara box office collection day 3.
Devara Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, hit the big screens on September 27. With no significant releases around, the film helmed by Koratala Siva has quickly captured the audiences' attention. While Hindi films like Stree 2 and Tumbbad continue to perform until the Diwali showdown of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Devara is enjoying the benefits of a solo release, which is clearly reflected in its impressive box office performance.

  • Devara Enters Rs 300 Cr Club

Devara: Part 1 had an exceptional opening, both in India and internationally. The film surpassed Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to emerge as the highest opener of the year in the Telugu market. According to the makers, the film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide within just two days of its release. The film has raked in over Rs 300 crore globally, the makers announced on Monday.

  • Devara Box Office Collection Day 3

On its third day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Devara witnessed a slight growth in numbers compared to the previous day. The film raked in Rs 40.3 crore in India. This impressive figure includes contributions from the Telugu market, which brought in Rs 27.65 crore, followed by Rs 11 crore from the Hindi version. The Kannada version added Rs 0.35 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 0.25 crore, respectively. By the end of its first three days, the domestic box office total stood at Rs 161 crore net.

  • Record-Breaking Numbers

The film opened with a staggering Rs 82.5 crore in India, dethroning Kalki 2898 AD, which had opened to Rs 65.8 crore in the Telugu market. Specifically, Devara: Part 1 garnered Rs 73.25 crore across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, establishing itself as the biggest opener of the year in the region.

  • Have a Look at Top 10 Tollywood Movies (Opening Day Collection) 2024 in Telugu Market
MovieWorldwideIndia Telugu NetOpening Day
Devara: Part 1Rs 198 CrRs 128.45 CrRs 73.25 Cr
Kalki 2898 ADRs 1042.25 CrRs 286.78 CrRs 65.8 Cr
Guntur KaaramRs 181.17 CrRs 127.22 CrRs 41.3 Cr
Tillu SquareRs 126.75 CrRs 83.39 CrRs 11.7 Cr
Saripodhaa SanivaaramRs 98.01 CrRs 59.45 CrRs 8.75 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Despite an overall decline in the Indian box office, which is down 7.5 percent compared to last year, Jr NTR's latest venture is said to bring some much-needed cheer to the Hindi box office during a dry spell of new releases. While his previous blockbuster, RRR, set a high standard, Devara has a long way to go to carve its own niche.

  • Expanding the Story

Initially launched as a standalone film, Devara: Part 1 has been expanded into a duology as makers felt that the project has enormous potential and expansive canvas of the story. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, the film is touted as a high-octane action drama set in the captivating yet forgotten coastal lands of India. It was released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read More

  1. SS Rajamouli Watches Devara First-Day First Show, Son Claims Jr NTR's Film Will Break 'Rajamouli Curse'
  2. NTR31: Jr NTR Reveals Major Update On Much-Anticipated Film With Prashanth Neel
  3. Jr NTR Epically Roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga During Devara Promotions - Watch

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, hit the big screens on September 27. With no significant releases around, the film helmed by Koratala Siva has quickly captured the audiences' attention. While Hindi films like Stree 2 and Tumbbad continue to perform until the Diwali showdown of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Devara is enjoying the benefits of a solo release, which is clearly reflected in its impressive box office performance.

  • Devara Enters Rs 300 Cr Club

Devara: Part 1 had an exceptional opening, both in India and internationally. The film surpassed Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to emerge as the highest opener of the year in the Telugu market. According to the makers, the film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide within just two days of its release. The film has raked in over Rs 300 crore globally, the makers announced on Monday.

  • Devara Box Office Collection Day 3

On its third day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Devara witnessed a slight growth in numbers compared to the previous day. The film raked in Rs 40.3 crore in India. This impressive figure includes contributions from the Telugu market, which brought in Rs 27.65 crore, followed by Rs 11 crore from the Hindi version. The Kannada version added Rs 0.35 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 0.25 crore, respectively. By the end of its first three days, the domestic box office total stood at Rs 161 crore net.

  • Record-Breaking Numbers

The film opened with a staggering Rs 82.5 crore in India, dethroning Kalki 2898 AD, which had opened to Rs 65.8 crore in the Telugu market. Specifically, Devara: Part 1 garnered Rs 73.25 crore across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, establishing itself as the biggest opener of the year in the region.

  • Have a Look at Top 10 Tollywood Movies (Opening Day Collection) 2024 in Telugu Market
MovieWorldwideIndia Telugu NetOpening Day
Devara: Part 1Rs 198 CrRs 128.45 CrRs 73.25 Cr
Kalki 2898 ADRs 1042.25 CrRs 286.78 CrRs 65.8 Cr
Guntur KaaramRs 181.17 CrRs 127.22 CrRs 41.3 Cr
Tillu SquareRs 126.75 CrRs 83.39 CrRs 11.7 Cr
Saripodhaa SanivaaramRs 98.01 CrRs 59.45 CrRs 8.75 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Despite an overall decline in the Indian box office, which is down 7.5 percent compared to last year, Jr NTR's latest venture is said to bring some much-needed cheer to the Hindi box office during a dry spell of new releases. While his previous blockbuster, RRR, set a high standard, Devara has a long way to go to carve its own niche.

  • Expanding the Story

Initially launched as a standalone film, Devara: Part 1 has been expanded into a duology as makers felt that the project has enormous potential and expansive canvas of the story. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, the film is touted as a high-octane action drama set in the captivating yet forgotten coastal lands of India. It was released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read More

  1. SS Rajamouli Watches Devara First-Day First Show, Son Claims Jr NTR's Film Will Break 'Rajamouli Curse'
  2. NTR31: Jr NTR Reveals Major Update On Much-Anticipated Film With Prashanth Neel
  3. Jr NTR Epically Roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga During Devara Promotions - Watch
Last Updated : 9 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONDEVARA BOX OFFICE RECORDSJR NTRDEVARA ENTERS 300 CR CLUBDEVARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.