Devara Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr In India, Soars Past Rs 200 Cr Worldwide In Just Two Days

Hyderabad: After a six-year hiatus, Jr NTR has made a grand comeback as a solo hero with the highly anticipated film, Devara: Part 1. Released on September 27, the film has set the box office ablaze, with fans pouring into theatres to witness the star's much-awaited performance. This initial response underscores Jr NTR's immense star power and his ability to draw audiences to the big screen.

A Strong Opening

Devara - Part 1 launched with remarkable success, raking in an impressive Rs 82.50 crore (net) on its opening day in India. As the film continues to attract viewers, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days.

Day-by-Day Box Office Breakdown:

Devara Box Office Collection Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 82.5 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 73.25 crore

Hindi: Rs 7.5 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.35 crore

Tamil: Rs 1 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.4 crore

Devara Box Office Collection Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 40 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 29.4 crore

Hindi: Rs 9 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.35 crore

Tamil: Rs 1 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.25 crore

Devara India Collection: Rs 122.5 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 102.65 crore

Hindi: Rs 16.5 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.7 crore

Tamil: Rs 2 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.65 crore

(Data Source: Sacnilk)

The film, which was released in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—has showcased strong occupancy rates. On Saturday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 60.23% in the Telugu sector, 18.15% in Hindi, 28.02% in Kannada, 24.89% in Tamil, and 15.95% in Malayalam.

A Heartfelt Thanks

Jr NTR expressed his gratitude to fans and the film's team on social media shortly before the film's release. He said, "The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions." He added, "To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all." His heartfelt words highlight the deep bond he shares with his audience.

The Star Cast and Storyline

Devara - Part 1 features Jr NTR in a dual role, alongside a stellar cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Jr NTR plays both Devara and Varadha, while Saif portrays Bhaira, a kushti master whose world is disrupted by Jr NTR’s characters. Janhvi Kapoor appears in a smaller role. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film delves into a gripping narrative centred around power dynamics in a coastal setting.

While the film has received positive responses, critics and moviegoers have noted some shortcomings. With robust box office collections and a dedicated fanbase, the film promises to be a major player in the industry. As audiences continue to flock to theatres, the true test of Devara: Part 1 will unfold in the coming days.