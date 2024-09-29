ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devara Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr In India, Soars Past Rs 200 Cr Worldwide In Just Two Days

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 earned over Rs 200 crore globally in just two days of its release. Fans have praised his dual role, and Jr NTR expressed gratitude for their support. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, features a strong cast including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Despite some minor critiques, it remains a box office hit.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr In India, Soars Past Rs 200 Cr Worldwide In Just Two Days
Devara Box Office Collection Day 2 (Photo: Film Poster)

Hyderabad: After a six-year hiatus, Jr NTR has made a grand comeback as a solo hero with the highly anticipated film, Devara: Part 1. Released on September 27, the film has set the box office ablaze, with fans pouring into theatres to witness the star's much-awaited performance. This initial response underscores Jr NTR's immense star power and his ability to draw audiences to the big screen.

  • A Strong Opening

Devara - Part 1 launched with remarkable success, raking in an impressive Rs 82.50 crore (net) on its opening day in India. As the film continues to attract viewers, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days.

  • Day-by-Day Box Office Breakdown:

Devara Box Office Collection Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 82.5 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 73.25 crore

Hindi: Rs 7.5 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.35 crore

Tamil: Rs 1 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.4 crore

Devara Box Office Collection Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 40 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 29.4 crore

Hindi: Rs 9 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.35 crore

Tamil: Rs 1 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.25 crore

Devara India Collection: Rs 122.5 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 102.65 crore

Hindi: Rs 16.5 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.7 crore

Tamil: Rs 2 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.65 crore

(Data Source: Sacnilk)

The film, which was released in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—has showcased strong occupancy rates. On Saturday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 60.23% in the Telugu sector, 18.15% in Hindi, 28.02% in Kannada, 24.89% in Tamil, and 15.95% in Malayalam.

  • A Heartfelt Thanks

Jr NTR expressed his gratitude to fans and the film's team on social media shortly before the film's release. He said, "The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions." He added, "To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all." His heartfelt words highlight the deep bond he shares with his audience.

  • The Star Cast and Storyline

Devara - Part 1 features Jr NTR in a dual role, alongside a stellar cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Jr NTR plays both Devara and Varadha, while Saif portrays Bhaira, a kushti master whose world is disrupted by Jr NTR’s characters. Janhvi Kapoor appears in a smaller role. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film delves into a gripping narrative centred around power dynamics in a coastal setting.

While the film has received positive responses, critics and moviegoers have noted some shortcomings. With robust box office collections and a dedicated fanbase, the film promises to be a major player in the industry. As audiences continue to flock to theatres, the true test of Devara: Part 1 will unfold in the coming days.

READ MORE

  1. Jr NTR's Devara Mints Over Rs 172 Cr Worldwide On Opening Day, Makers Say 'No Force Can Hold Back Tsunami' As Film Exceeds Projection
  2. Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR's Film Beats Prabhas' Kalki to Take Top Spot as Highest Opener in Telugu
  3. Tokyo Fan Travels To Los Angeles To Watch Devara; Jr NTR Overwhelmed By 'Incredible Reactions'

Hyderabad: After a six-year hiatus, Jr NTR has made a grand comeback as a solo hero with the highly anticipated film, Devara: Part 1. Released on September 27, the film has set the box office ablaze, with fans pouring into theatres to witness the star's much-awaited performance. This initial response underscores Jr NTR's immense star power and his ability to draw audiences to the big screen.

  • A Strong Opening

Devara - Part 1 launched with remarkable success, raking in an impressive Rs 82.50 crore (net) on its opening day in India. As the film continues to attract viewers, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days.

  • Day-by-Day Box Office Breakdown:

Devara Box Office Collection Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 82.5 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 73.25 crore

Hindi: Rs 7.5 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.35 crore

Tamil: Rs 1 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.4 crore

Devara Box Office Collection Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 40 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 29.4 crore

Hindi: Rs 9 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.35 crore

Tamil: Rs 1 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.25 crore

Devara India Collection: Rs 122.5 crore (net)

Telugu: Rs 102.65 crore

Hindi: Rs 16.5 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.7 crore

Tamil: Rs 2 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.65 crore

(Data Source: Sacnilk)

The film, which was released in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—has showcased strong occupancy rates. On Saturday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 60.23% in the Telugu sector, 18.15% in Hindi, 28.02% in Kannada, 24.89% in Tamil, and 15.95% in Malayalam.

  • A Heartfelt Thanks

Jr NTR expressed his gratitude to fans and the film's team on social media shortly before the film's release. He said, "The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions." He added, "To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all." His heartfelt words highlight the deep bond he shares with his audience.

  • The Star Cast and Storyline

Devara - Part 1 features Jr NTR in a dual role, alongside a stellar cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Jr NTR plays both Devara and Varadha, while Saif portrays Bhaira, a kushti master whose world is disrupted by Jr NTR’s characters. Janhvi Kapoor appears in a smaller role. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film delves into a gripping narrative centred around power dynamics in a coastal setting.

While the film has received positive responses, critics and moviegoers have noted some shortcomings. With robust box office collections and a dedicated fanbase, the film promises to be a major player in the industry. As audiences continue to flock to theatres, the true test of Devara: Part 1 will unfold in the coming days.

READ MORE

  1. Jr NTR's Devara Mints Over Rs 172 Cr Worldwide On Opening Day, Makers Say 'No Force Can Hold Back Tsunami' As Film Exceeds Projection
  2. Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR's Film Beats Prabhas' Kalki to Take Top Spot as Highest Opener in Telugu
  3. Tokyo Fan Travels To Los Angeles To Watch Devara; Jr NTR Overwhelmed By 'Incredible Reactions'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVARA PART 1JR NTRDEVARA TOTAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONDEVARA BOX OFFICEDEVARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.