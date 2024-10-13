Devara Box Office Collection Day 16: Jr NTR's Film Makes over 90 Percent Jump, Breaches Rs 500 Cr Mark Worldwide

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's much-anticipated film Devara continues to dominate the box office, officially crossing the Rs 500 crore milestone in global gross collections within just 16 days of its release. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has experienced a rollercoaster of audience reactions, with mixed reviews following its launch on September 27. However, the overall box office performance has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the actor's immense star power and fan following.

In a celebratory post on social media, the Devara team declared, "A Sea of Blood and a Shoreline of Destruction 🔥 Man of Masses @jrntr ’s Massacre made #Devara cross 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬+ 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 😎 & Sending a Notice of being a truly Unstoppable hunt." This phrase captures the film's intense action sequences and gripping narrative, which, despite mixed reviews, have resonated strongly with audiences. While some critics were dissatisfied with the story and narration, Jr NTR's performance—particularly his portrayal of dual roles—has been widely praised.

On its third Saturday at the box office, Devara made Rs 5.25 crore, which marked a 90.91 percent jump from its previous day's collection of Rs 2.75 crore. With this the domestic collection after 16 days in the theatres stands at Rs 268.85 crore, bringing in the biggest share from Telugu language (Rs 200.25 crore), followed by Hindi (Rs 59.25 crore).

The film's strong box office run can be attributed to several factors. Jr NTR's rise in popularity, particularly following his acclaimed performance in RRR, has helped draw viewers not only in South India but also across the Hindi-speaking belt. As a pan-Indian release, Devara is noted as NTR's first project as a solo lead. The absence of major competing films during its run has allowed it to capture a significant audience share, especially during the Dussehra holidays.

Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Devara features Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. Supporting roles are filled by notable actors including Prakash Raj and Srikanth. Anirudh Ravichander's background score has also been a contributing factor to the film's overall impact.