Devara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Jr NTR's Grand Return as Solo Hero Set for Thunderous Start

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR is making a much-anticipated comeback as a solo hero with the action drama Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film hit the screens today, September 27, marking Jr. NTR’s first film since the blockbuster RRR in March 2022. Fans are eager for what is projected to be the actor's biggest opening day collection to date for a solo release.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 1: High Expectations

Devara: Part 1 is eyeing a spectacular opening both domestically and internationally. Early estimates show a solid response in advance bookings, with the film expected to generate around Rs 125 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office.

The film's advance sales have been remarkable, with pre-bookings crossing Rs 40 crore in India alone (including block seats) and exceeding Rs 75 crore globally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This positions Devara as a strong contender for becoming the second highest Indian grosser at the worldwide box office, following Kalki 2898 AD, which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Strong Pre-Sales Performance

With Kalki 2898 AD earning Rs 177.70 crore on its opening day globally, Devara is generating significant buzz. According to Sacnilk, it logged advance bookings worth around Rs 75 crore worldwide. In India, the film has already amassed approximately Rs 45 crore gross in pre-sales, while overseas ticket sales stand at $3.6 million (about Rs 30 crore).

For the opening weekend, Devara is projected to have advanced sales surpassing Rs 90 crore, one of the highest for an Indian title. The early predictions hints that Devara is likely to emerge as the second biggest opener of 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD.

Anticipated Success in Telugu Markets

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Devara is expected to gross between Rs 65-70 crore on opening day. The overall box office collection in India could land between Rs 85-90 crore. The unprecedented pre-sales response for Devara indicates a guaranteed start of over Rs 100 crore worldwide. This marks Jr. NTR’s second consecutive film to cross the 100 crore mark and his first solo project to achieve such an opening.

Regional Market Insights

Based on pre-sales trends, in Karnataka, pre-sales are also promising, with expectations of over Rs 10 crore gross. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are projected to contribute around Rs 3 crore gross, with Tamil Nadu showing a stronger performance.

The North Indian market is also crucial for Devara. Following the success of RRR, there are high expectations for Jr. NTR’s performance in Hindi cinema. Although pre-sales in Hindi have not been outstanding, they surpass those of some recent top Bollywood films. An opening of Rs 5-6 crore in this market would be considered a solid start, especially if positive word-of-mouth spreads.

A Promising Worldwide Launch

The overseas pre-sales are impressive, setting the stage for an opening of around $5 million (Rs 40 crore gross). If projections hold, the worldwide opening could reach approximately Rs 125-130 crore, marking it as one of the top openings for Jr NTR.

Jr. NTR’s star power has surged after the success of RRR, and the early numbers for Devara reflect his growing influence not only in India but also internationally. With significant buzz surrounding the film, it’s clear that Devara: Part 1 is poised for a grand debut at the box office.