Devara: Ahead of Trailer Launch, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar Team up with Jr NTR for Promotions

Hyderabad: With the release of Jr NTR's highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1 just around the corner, the promotional campaign is in full swing, bringing some exciting developments. In recent social media posts, Jr NTR was seen alongside his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar. The pan-India film is set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024 with its trailer to be released today on Tuesday.

Ahead of the film's trailer drop, social media is flooded with videos and pictures of Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Alia and Karan. This star-studded appearance sparked rumours of a potential cameo of Bhatt in Devara, but it turns out that her involvement is just a part of a cross-promotional strategy for both Devara and her upcoming film, Jigra, set for release on October 11, 2024.

The promotional pictures featuring Bhatt, Johar, and NTR have captivated fans, fueling excitement for both films. Bhatt and NTR, who have shared a close bond since their collaboration on SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, are now using their star power to boost each other's upcomimg films.

Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, features Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor marking their Telugu debuts. The film is anticipated to offer a gripping cinematic experience, with speculation suggesting it is inspired by the real-life Karamchedu Massacre. With a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes, Devara is expected to make a significant impact at the box office, given Tarak's dual roles and now a star-studded promotional campaign.