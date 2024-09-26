Devara Advance Booking: North American Premieres Blaze Past $2.5M; Indian Sales Hit New Heights

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR's highly anticipated movie Devara: Part 1 is already setting the box office on fire ahead of its September 27 release. Marking Jr NTR’s biggest solo opener since the global blockbuster RRR, the film has recorded impressive pre-sales, with North American premieres alone making over $2.5 million.

Production house Yuvasudha Arts shared a poster of Devara on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "North America can’t contain the fury of #Devara & The Red Sea is turning into a full-blown tsunami. 2.5 MILLION+ Premieres Pre-sales and the heat is rising!"

Meanwhile, in another post, Yuvasudha Arts revealed that pre-sales in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea have already topped AU$ 300K. "The tides are relentless, and the waves are growing fiercer! This storm is far from over," the production house wrote, signalling that demand is surging across multiple regions.

In India, advance bookings have made Rs 44.08 crore including block seats as of Thursday morning, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With over 1.1 million tickets sold, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are driving strong numbers, contributing to Rs 28.97 crore in ticket sales excluding block seats.

With such momentum, Devara: Part 1 is poised for a powerful opening day. Another key factor in its favour is a 50-day theatrical window, a departure from the usual 4-week window for South Indian releases. This extended window will allow the film to capture a broader Hindi-speaking audience, giving it further potential at the domestic box office.

The film, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, features Jr NTR in dual roles. It also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, with supporting roles by Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and others.