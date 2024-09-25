Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR Starrer Roars Past $2M In USA, Check How Much It Made In India

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's highly anticipated action saga, Devara: Part 1, has stormed the box office ahead of its September 27 theatrical release, with pre-sales creating a buzz across the globe. The film, featuring Jr NTR in a dual role and Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, has sold tickets worth Rs 50 crore, including over $2 million from the USA alone, with two days still to go for its release. The film is on track to be Jr NTR’s biggest solo opener at the worldwide box office.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the makers wrote, "The Weapons have chosen their Ruler #Devara. With 2⃣ days to go, the USA Premieres Pre Sales hit $2.2M+ & counting.. #AllHailTheTiger. 🇺🇸 Premieres on Sept 26th."

The latest data from industry tracker Sacnilk reveals that Devara has sold 744,380 tickets for 7,028 shows across India, grossing Rs 31.15 crore nett with block seats from advance bookings. The film is drawing particularly strong pre-sales in the Telugu-speaking regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Karnataka.

With its current momentum, Devara: Part 1 is expected to open at the Rs 100 crore mark globally, surpassing Jr NTR’s previous record set by Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which grossed Rs 58 crore worldwide.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 follows a courageous man from a coastal village who fights to protect his people, unaware of his brother’s treachery. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth in pivotal roles.