Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Rakes In Over Rs 8 Cr Nationwide Ahead Of Release

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's much-anticipated film Devara is creating a buzz across India ahead of its release, with advance bookings opening on September 23 and already raking in over Rs 8 crore in sales. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is set for a massive nationwide release, and its pre-release earnings showcase its growing momentum.

In Andhra Pradesh alone, Devara has sold tickets worth Rs 5.10 crore for 1,187 shows, according to industry tracker Sacknilk. In neighbouring Telangana, the film has earned Rs 11.58 lakh across 25 shows, while Karnataka has contributed around Rs 2.36 crore with 451 shows. Tamil Nadu has added Rs 28.12 lakh in bookings, and Uttarakhand has contributed Rs 1.03 lakh.

Adding to the film's hype, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has allowed multiplexes to hike ticket prices in the state. The new rates enable an increase of Rs 135 for upper-class tickets, Rs 110 for middle-class, and Rs 60 for lower-class tickets, giving a significant boost to ticket sales. Additionally, the government has authorised six special shows of Devara on its first day, beginning at midnight, with five more shows starting on the second day.

Jr NTR, who stars in a dual role in the film, took to social media platform X to express his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government. He thanked CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for supporting the film industry and allowing for increased ticket prices. "My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable CM, Sri @NCBN Garu, and Honourable Deputy CM, Sri @PawanKalyan Garu of the Andhra Pradesh government for passing the new G.O. for the #Devara release and for your continued support of Telugu cinema. I'm also thankful to Cinematography Minister, Sri @kanduladurgesh garu," Jr NTR posted.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, with the latter playing Bhaira, the antagonist who conspires against Jr NTR's character, Devara. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in pivotal roles. Devara follows the story of a fearless man from a coastal area, who fights to protect his people, while his brother, played by Saif, works against him.