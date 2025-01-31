Deva X Review: Planning on Watching Shahid Kapoor's Cop Actioner? Here Are 8 Tweets to Go By

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's maiden project together titled Deva released in theatres on Friday. The cop actioner opened amid high expectations and significant buzz, given the star power and storyline. Netizens rushed to social media to drop in their film reviews upon its release.
Here's what audiences have to say about Deva.
Giving the film 4 stars out of 5, an X user wrote: "MASTERPIECE ALERT! #ShahidKapoor delivers a career-defining performance as the fierce & unhinged cop, and Rosshan Andrrews crafts an absolute banger of an action thriller! The intensity, #Deva a must-watch."
#Deva Review 🚨— Marjina Sekh (@imMarjina) January 31, 2025
🔥 MASTERPIECE ALERT! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ #ShahidKapoor delivers a career-defining performance as the fierce & unhinged cop, and Rosshan Andrrews crafts an absolute banger of an action thriller! The intensity, #Deva a must-watch.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/F9HGX9AaF1
Another user gave a one-line review, stating: "Deva Fantastic movie love the action of Shahid kapoor #Deva." Dubbing Deva a 'complete package', another fan wrote: "Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐Undisputed Winner, Crackling Performance and Hard hitting Story with Lucrative Final. This Film is Complete Package of Madness and Crazy Filmmaking #ShahidKapoor on Banger with Fast editing and pickup scenes. Overall Entertainment"
Deva Fantastic movie love the action of Shahid kapoor #Deva— Marjina Sekh (@imMarjina) January 31, 2025
#DevaReview— ✴️BOL INDIA POL✴️ (@PrashantMi555) January 31, 2025
Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Undisputed Winner
Crackling Performance and Hard hitting Story
with Lucrative Final
these Film is Complete Package of Madness and Crazy Filmmaking#ShahidKapoor on Banger with Fast editing and pickup scenes
Overall Entertainment Above All
MW ! pic.twitter.com/H6AOtbod5I
Hailing Shahid's performance in the film, a balanced review read: "#DevaFirstReview 3.5/5⭐ 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗳𝘂𝗹 The movie is just Average with Good Direction but Shahid's performance brings Madness in it."
#DevaFirstReview 3.5/5⭐— Zohaib Shah 🇵🇰 (@Zohaib4Sweety) January 21, 2025
𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗳𝘂𝗹
" the movie is just average with good direction but shahid's performance brings madness in it."#Deva (#DevaReview)#ShahidKapoor & #PoojaHegde#RosshanAndrrews pic.twitter.com/c6x3ruao6w
#DevaReview: The Most Explosive Cop Drama of the Year! 🔥⭐️⭐️⭐️½— Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm) January 28, 2025
Brace yourself! #ShahidKapoor’s #Deva is here to blow your mind with 2 hours and 36 minutes of pure intensity, style, and raw emotions. Directed by the visionary #RosshanAndrrews, this film is a rollercoaster… pic.twitter.com/0voYtVgiM4
Another detailed X post tagged Deva as the 'Most Explosive Cop Drama of the Year.' The user clarified the Shahid Kapoor starrer is not a remake but rather has a fresh storyline. The X review drew attention to the high-octane action sequences, the film's mass appeal, and Shahid and Pooja's onscreen chemistry.
#devareview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ high octane thriller movie— Rithik (@Rithik834834) January 30, 2025
First half - decent drama and thrills
Second half - kick ass + climax is 👌👌
Word of mouth should pick up this movie to the next level madness 👌
Shahid Kapoor raises the bar again with his acting 🐐✅#deva #shahidkapoor
#DevaReview : ⭐️— Tejas (@Tejas01679537) January 30, 2025
1/5stars
Unbearable, literally no logic it has a police kills another police for taking bribe literally such plots used in the film. #ShahidKapoor copies Kabir singh in film , pls stop it. #PoojaHegde acting is good. Songs are bad.Avoid this film. #Deva . pic.twitter.com/aXJQUiLU5B
However, the film is not without its flaws. Comparing Shahid's act with actor Prithvi's role in Mumbai Police, an X user called it disappointing. Another one called the plot boring.
#Deva Review— The real SRKian (@NowThisIsCinema) January 30, 2025
RATING: ⭐⭐
One of the most disappointing movies of the year. #MumbaiPolice was a decent thriller and #Prithviraj's acting made it an excellent watch. Here, #ShahidKapoor fails to match half of #Prithvi's acting skill, making the movie look dull. pic.twitter.com/v5AG4xH9h6
Deva faces competition from Sky Force at the box office, which has been performing better than the previous January releases like Emergency and Azaad. With positive reviews on the first day, the way ahead looks promising for Deva with industry insiders expecting a decent opening with scope to bank on word-of-mouth publicity.
Read More