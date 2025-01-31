Deva X Review: Planning on Watching Shahid Kapoor's Cop Actioner? Here Are 8 Tweets to Go By

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's maiden project together titled Deva released in theatres on Friday. The cop actioner opened amid high expectations and significant buzz, given the star power and storyline. Netizens rushed to social media to drop in their film reviews upon its release.

Here's what audiences have to say about Deva.

Giving the film 4 stars out of 5, an X user wrote: "MASTERPIECE ALERT! #ShahidKapoor delivers a career-defining performance as the fierce & unhinged cop, and Rosshan Andrrews crafts an absolute banger of an action thriller! The intensity, #Deva a must-watch."

Another user gave a one-line review, stating: "Deva Fantastic movie love the action of Shahid kapoor #Deva." Dubbing Deva a 'complete package', another fan wrote: "Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐Undisputed Winner, Crackling Performance and Hard hitting Story with Lucrative Final. This Film is Complete Package of Madness and Crazy Filmmaking #ShahidKapoor on Banger with Fast editing and pickup scenes. Overall Entertainment"

Hailing Shahid's performance in the film, a balanced review read: "#DevaFirstReview 3.5/5⭐ 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗳𝘂𝗹 The movie is just Average with Good Direction but Shahid's performance brings Madness in it."

Another detailed X post tagged Deva as the 'Most Explosive Cop Drama of the Year.' The user clarified the Shahid Kapoor starrer is not a remake but rather has a fresh storyline. The X review drew attention to the high-octane action sequences, the film's mass appeal, and Shahid and Pooja's onscreen chemistry.

However, the film is not without its flaws. Comparing Shahid's act with actor Prithvi's role in Mumbai Police, an X user called it disappointing. Another one called the plot boring.

Deva faces competition from Sky Force at the box office, which has been performing better than the previous January releases like Emergency and Azaad. With positive reviews on the first day, the way ahead looks promising for Deva with industry insiders expecting a decent opening with scope to bank on word-of-mouth publicity.