ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deva Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Unleashes His Rebellious Police Avatar In Action Thriller

Shahid Kapoor's Deva trailer showcases a rebellious cop on a revenge mission, packed with action, emotional conflict, and a gripping storyline of deceit and conspiracy.

Deva Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Unleashes His Rebellious Police Avatar In Action Thriller
Deva Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Unleashes His Rebellious Police Avatar In Action Thriller (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 5:35 PM IST

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming film Deva, starring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, released the movie's trailer on Friday, January 17. The trailer delivers a high-octane glimpse into a gripping tale of revenge, rebellion, and justice. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is set to hit theatres on January 31, marking Shahid's return to the big screen after nearly a year.

The trailer begins with Shahid saying that terrorists have killed one of his fellow officers, and so now the Mumbai Police are out for revenge. He mentions that they will walk through every dark alley and will bring down all systems and areas that they have decided to take over. Thus, while doing all that, he rather too exuberantly demands "full freedom." However, being bulldozed by his superiors since his methods are not conventional and do not follow proper orders makes him a victim of "hooliganism." In a moment of defiance, Shahid tells a criminal, "I'm mafia," giving shape to his character's rogue persona.

The trailer, packed with pulsating Marathi dhol music, also showcases Shahid his awesome dance moves. The drama intensifies when Pavail Gulati's character challenges Shahid and says, "Ye jo gussa hai na tera, ye darr hai tera (your anger is, in fact, your fear)". Kubra Sait and Pooja Hegde play significant roles, with the latter in the role of a journalist.

Deva will be an absolute ride, with intertwining action, and emotional depth. With Shahid Kapoor decked out in his mass-appeal avatar, expectations are running high for the film.

READ MORE

  1. Deva Teaser Unveiled: Shahid Kapoor’s Fierce Action and Electrifying Dance Moves Leave Fans Excited - Watch
  2. 'Sound-ah Yethu! Deva Varraar': Glimpse of Chikitu Vibe from Coolie out on Rajinikanth's 74th Birthday
  3. Deva Postponed! Shahid Kapoor Avoids Clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Suriya's Kanguva; Check out New Release Date

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming film Deva, starring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, released the movie's trailer on Friday, January 17. The trailer delivers a high-octane glimpse into a gripping tale of revenge, rebellion, and justice. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is set to hit theatres on January 31, marking Shahid's return to the big screen after nearly a year.

The trailer begins with Shahid saying that terrorists have killed one of his fellow officers, and so now the Mumbai Police are out for revenge. He mentions that they will walk through every dark alley and will bring down all systems and areas that they have decided to take over. Thus, while doing all that, he rather too exuberantly demands "full freedom." However, being bulldozed by his superiors since his methods are not conventional and do not follow proper orders makes him a victim of "hooliganism." In a moment of defiance, Shahid tells a criminal, "I'm mafia," giving shape to his character's rogue persona.

The trailer, packed with pulsating Marathi dhol music, also showcases Shahid his awesome dance moves. The drama intensifies when Pavail Gulati's character challenges Shahid and says, "Ye jo gussa hai na tera, ye darr hai tera (your anger is, in fact, your fear)". Kubra Sait and Pooja Hegde play significant roles, with the latter in the role of a journalist.

Deva will be an absolute ride, with intertwining action, and emotional depth. With Shahid Kapoor decked out in his mass-appeal avatar, expectations are running high for the film.

READ MORE

  1. Deva Teaser Unveiled: Shahid Kapoor’s Fierce Action and Electrifying Dance Moves Leave Fans Excited - Watch
  2. 'Sound-ah Yethu! Deva Varraar': Glimpse of Chikitu Vibe from Coolie out on Rajinikanth's 74th Birthday
  3. Deva Postponed! Shahid Kapoor Avoids Clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Suriya's Kanguva; Check out New Release Date
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 5:35 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAHID KAPOORSHAHID KAPOOR FILM DEVADEVA RELEASE DATEDEVADEVA TRAILER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.