Deva Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Unleashes His Rebellious Police Avatar In Action Thriller

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming film Deva, starring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, released the movie's trailer on Friday, January 17. The trailer delivers a high-octane glimpse into a gripping tale of revenge, rebellion, and justice. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is set to hit theatres on January 31, marking Shahid's return to the big screen after nearly a year.

The trailer begins with Shahid saying that terrorists have killed one of his fellow officers, and so now the Mumbai Police are out for revenge. He mentions that they will walk through every dark alley and will bring down all systems and areas that they have decided to take over. Thus, while doing all that, he rather too exuberantly demands "full freedom." However, being bulldozed by his superiors since his methods are not conventional and do not follow proper orders makes him a victim of "hooliganism." In a moment of defiance, Shahid tells a criminal, "I'm mafia," giving shape to his character's rogue persona.

The trailer, packed with pulsating Marathi dhol music, also showcases Shahid his awesome dance moves. The drama intensifies when Pavail Gulati's character challenges Shahid and says, "Ye jo gussa hai na tera, ye darr hai tera (your anger is, in fact, your fear)". Kubra Sait and Pooja Hegde play significant roles, with the latter in the role of a journalist.

Deva will be an absolute ride, with intertwining action, and emotional depth. With Shahid Kapoor decked out in his mass-appeal avatar, expectations are running high for the film.