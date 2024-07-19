ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deva Postponed! Shahid Kapoor Avoids Clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Suriya's Kanguva; Check out New Release Date

Published : 18 hours ago

Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva has been pushed to 2025 to avoid box office clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Suriya's Kanguva. Read on to know the new release date of the much-anticipated film.

Shahid Kapoor locks new release date for Deva to avoid box office clash
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor (ANI)

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. made under Roshhan Andrews' direction, Shahid's first look from the action-entertainer was made public last year. However, fans of the actor need to wait a little longer as the release date of the film has been pushed further to avoid clash with Alia Bhatt upcoming film Jigra and Suriya's Kanguva.

Now, sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Kapoor has announced the new release date of Deva. Taking to Instagram, Shahid wrote: "Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!" In the poster, Shahid can be seen wearing a body protection with "POLICE" written at the front. As evident from the latest poster, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor plays a cop in the film.

His keen appearance, which is enhanced by his rugged build, short hair, stubble beard, all contribute to his aggressive demeanour, adding even more suspense to his character. The wrap-up of the action-thriller's filming was announced almost a week ago on July 9. The entire team, excluding Shahid, was spotted celebrating the wrap up by cutting a cake. The cast and crew also attended the wrap-up celebration that was held the same evening.

The first glance from the film was unveiled on October 24, of last year, coinciding with Dussehra. He looked amazing in the post, wearing a white shirt and beige trousers. The film was first scheduled to hit theatres on October 11, 2024, as revealed in the post, clashing with Suriya starrer Kanguva and Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra.

Jigra, an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala, is set to hit screens on October 11. Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt play siblings in the film. On the other hand, Kanguva, premiering on October 10 will see Suriya in the role of a warrior. The film is led by Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Suriya Sivakumar.

