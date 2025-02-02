Deva Box Office Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Shows Small Gains Amid Mixed Reviews and Strong Competition

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's cop actioner was released on January 31 amid much enthusiasm. The film is one of the biggest releases of the first month of the year joining Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. Opening with mixed reviews and amid box office competition, the film had an underwhelming performance on Friday. However, due to the gripping narrative, the Rosshan Andrews directorial witnessed an uptick in ticket sales on its second day.

Deva Box Office Collection

The cop actioner had a modest start at the box office. It made Rs 5.50 crore on its opening day. The box office numbers were lower than expected despite the buzz around the film. Day 2 showed a slight improvement with early estimates by Industry tracker Sacnilk suggesting a collection of around Rs 6.25 crore in the domestic circle. The day 2 numbers mark a 6.73 percent increase from the first day. The two-day box office collection takes the total to Rs 11.75 crore. With positive word-of-mouth publicity, the weekend promises to bring in more revenue.

Deva Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 5.50 Cr Day 2 Rs 6.25 (Early estimates) Total Rs 11.75

Shahid’s Lowest Opener in a Long Time

Shahid Kapoor enjoys a reasonably decent fanbase, given his standout roles in a career spanning two decades. Despite his last outing being a box office hit, Deva failed to pull audiences marking his lowest opener in the recent past. Kapoor's previous film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, earned Rs 6.7 crore on its opening day, while his 2018 release Batti Gul Meter Chalu also made around Rs 6 core on its opening. In comparison, Deva has failed to match expectations.

Reviews and Audience Reaction

Critics and audiences have been divided on Deva. While the film's direction and Shahid's portrayal of an intense cop have received praise, the film's similarities to Mumbai Police have been points of contention. Some viewers have called Shahid's performance a 'masterpiece,' however, others have pointed out that the film's pacing could have been better.

Cast and Crew

Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, Deva also stars Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by the Malayalam composer Jakes Bejoy, and Vishal Mishra, while the cinematography is handled by Amit Roy. The film's editing was managed by Sreekar Prasad.

Box Office Data: Sacnilk