Deva Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Will Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde Starrer Open With Double Digit?

Hyderabad: After a light-hearted romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor is back on the big screens donning an intense cop avatar in Deva. The film helmed by Rosshan Andrrews hit the screens today, January 31. The makers kickstarted advance booking for Deva on January 29 and the film began its box office journey on a decent note. It will be interesting to see how Deva fares at the box office on opening day and if it manages to outshine Shahid's earlier releases.

Deva Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the advance booking for Deva has crossed Rs 3.29 crore in India. The numbers include block seats. The action drama is being lapped up well in Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands compared to other markets. Going by the advance booking numbers and buzz in the trade, the film is likely to open between Rs 7 to 8 crore in India. The film opening with double digit depends more on positive reviews and strong word of mouth after the first shows.

Some of Shahid Kapoor's Top Openers:

Kabir Singh (2019): Rs 20 Cr

Padmaavat (2018): Rs 19 Cr

Shaandaar (2015): Rs 13 Cr

Udta Punjab (2016): Rs 10.10 Cr

Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018): Rs 6.76 Cr

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): Rs 6.7 Cr

About Deva

Shahid aside, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. The plot revolves around a skilled but defiant police officer, who is investigating a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation. Talking about Deva, Shahid in an interview said, "It's a big screen experience. And not just the character, but the world of the film is something that should be experienced in the theater. And it's now out on the 31st of Jan. So yes, a lot of effort, a lot of work, a lot of heart has gone into Deva."

Deva marks director Rosshan's Hindi debut. The filmmaker who has predominantly worked in Malayalam, kickstarted his journey with 2005 released Udayananu Tharam starring superstar Mohanlal and Meena in the lead role.

Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, Deva is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Netflix has acquired OTT rights to the film, however, there is no clarity yet about Deva's OTT release date. Deva faces minimal competition as Kangana Ranauat's Emergency, Sonu Sood's Fateh and Azad starring youngsters Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are not making big waves at the box office. Next big release is Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Chhaava, which will hit the screens on February 14. By the time Chhava arrives, Deva will have completed its half-month run in the theaters providing a much clear picture about its battle at the box office.