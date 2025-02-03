ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde Starrer Nears Rs 20 Crore In India

Despite a single-digit opening, Deva witnessed marginal growth over the weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected an estimated Rs 19.05 crore net in India during its first three-day run. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 5.5 crore net. Saturday saw a 16.36% surge, bringing in Rs 6.4 crore net, while Sunday collections were estimated at Rs 7.15 crore net.

Hyderabad: Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews' Hindi debut film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, hit theatres on January 31. The film, a remake of Rosshan's 2013 Malayalam thriller Mumbai Police, has seen a lukewarm response at the box office despite Shahid's powerful performance.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 5.50 Cr Day 2 Rs 6.4 Cr Day 3 Rs 7.15 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 19.05 Cr

Box Office Data: Sacnilk

Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, morning show occupancy stood at 6.34%, while afternoon shows registered 16.32% occupancy. Evening and night shows fared slightly better with 22.08% and 16.60% occupancy respectively.

Worldwide Collections

Globally, the action thriller earned more than Rs 20 crores. On Monday, the makers took to Instagram and shared a poster revealing the film's global collection. According to the makers, Deva collected Rs 22.26 crore so far.

Plot and Cast

Deva follows the story of ACP Dev Ambre, played by Shahid Kapoor, a cop who loses his memory while investigating the murder of his best friend. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest, Diya Sathaye, a journalist. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait also play pivotal roles in the film. The director has made key changes to the climax compared to the original Malayalam version.

Audience Reception

While Shahid Kapoor's intense portrayal has been widely praised, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Comparisons between Shahid's character Dev and his previous roles, especially Kabir Singh, were inevitable. However, the actor dismissed the parallels, saying, "It's an aggressive character, but Deva is very Deva; there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till Kabir Singh, people have asked if he is like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab."

Although Deva's momentum during the weekends might be strong, it is still unclear whether the film will find long-term success. It will be interesting to see how the film performs through week one given the stiff competition at the box office from other films such as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.