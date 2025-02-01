Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 5 Cr, Actor's Lowest in Recent Times

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva hit the screens on January 31. After Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Shahid's cop drama was billed as one of the major releases in the first quarter of the year. However, the film has not lived up to the early trade projections and estimates at the box office.

Deva is helmed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, who is a known name in the Malayalam industry. Rosshan marks his Hindi debut with Deva. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that he worked on the film for more than seven years before it went on floors in late 2023. Deva is inspired by Rosshan's 2013 released Mumbai Police featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Deva Box Office Collection Day 1

Ahead of Deva's release, buzz in the trade suggested that the film would have an opening of around Rs 7-8 crore. The actioner, however, has fared below that the estimated opening. According to early estimate by industry tracker Sanilk, Deva has raked in Rs 5 crore in India. As the film has garnered mixed reviews, now prospects are hinged on a strong word-of-mouth. When it comes to footfall, Deva only managed to have a 22.50% occupancy in the Hindi market. However, it is to be noted that these are just estimates, and the numbers might get quite a boost when the final tally settles in tomorrow.

One of Shahid's Lowest Openers

Going by early estimates, Deva is set to become one of Shahid's lowest openers in recent times. His previous release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, had a decent start with Rs 6.7 crore on its opening day. Before that, Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) also earned a similar Rs 6.76 crore on its first day. On the other hand, Shahid’s top openers include films like Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Shaandaar, and Udta Punjab.

Shahid Kapoor's Top Opening Films:

Kabir Singh (2019): Rs 20 Cr

Padmaavat (2018): Rs 19 Cr

Shaandaar (2015): Rs 13 Cr

Udta Punjab (2016): Rs 10.10 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Apart from Shahid and Pooja, Deva also stars Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. With background score by Jakes Bejoy and songs by the Malayalam composer and Vishal Mishra, Deva is shot by Amit Roy, and edited by Sreekar Prasad.