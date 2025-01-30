Deva: Advance Booking, CBFC Cuts, OTT Release and More About Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller

Hyderabad: One of the year's much-awaited releases, Deva is finally here. The Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2025. Before its release, the Rosshan Andrrews directorial created a significant buzz with its powerful trailer and chart-busting songs.

With just one day to go for its release, here's everything you need to know about the film from its CBFC certificate, run time, advance booking to the star-studded cast.

Rating and CBFC Certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film a U/A certificate. However, the certification process did demand certain changes. It mandated that the makers cut short a kissing scene by six seconds and tone down explicit language. Apart from that, a few references to Mumabi's landmarks like Hutatma Chow were asked to be clarified.

Deva Run Time

In a refreshing departure from recent lengthy films, Deva's official run time stands at 2 hours and 36 minutes. The film wrapped up at 2 and a half hours after all the trims suggested by the CBFC.

Advance Booking

The makers of the film opened the advance booking portal recently, attracting audiences to book their tickets before its release. The initial response has been encouraging with the film making Rs 1.62 crore in advance sales alone (with block seats). With over 31 K tickets sold across India, Deva eyes a reported opening of around 5 to 7 Crore.

Screen Count

Deva is expected to have a wide release across multiple screens in India and worldwide. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, 31,280 tickets have been sold, for an estimated 7,755 shows on its opening day. Moving forward, the film is poised to dominate more screens given a positive reception upon its release.

Cast and Crew

The actioner stars Shahid Kapoor as the titular cop, Dev Ambre opposite Pooja Hegde, essaying the role of a journalist named Diya. The film also boasts of a stellar supporting cast including Pavail Gulati, Girish Kulkarni, and Kubbra Sait.

It marks the Hindi directorial debut of Rosshan Andrrews. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and marks Shahid's return to the mass-action genre.

OTT Release

After its theatrical run, Deva is slated for a digital release on Netflix. However, the exact release date for the OTT premiere has not been confirmed yet.