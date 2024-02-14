Despite New Releases, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Tops the IMDb's Weekly Chart

Hyderabad: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has reached a crucial milestone in the wake of its box-office triumph. The gangster drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has now risen to the top of Internet Movie Database's (IMDB) global weekly chart, placing first in the Popular Indian Movies and TV Show trending globally.

According to IMDB data, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal topped global weekly charts 79K votes, beating fighter and 12th Fail. Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial is about a son (played by Ranbir Kapoor) of India's richest man (Anil Kapoor), who discovers an assassination plot against his father. This leads him to confront an enemy played by Bobby Deol.

During an interview with Variety prior to the film's release, Ranbir stated that his role "allowed him to explore new depths in his performance." "My character in Animal is a fascinating blend of strength, vulnerability and unpredictability," said the actor in a statement. "He is driven by his past experiences and carries a certain darkness within him, which adds an intriguing layer to his persona," he said further.

Animal also solidified Ranbir Kapoor's capacity to draw audiences to theatres not only in India, but also overseas. The diaspora that consumed his art grew by the day, with Animal simply creating a solid base for the films to follow in the near future. Apart from Ranbir, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Following Animal, Sidharth Anand's Fighter locked in the second spot with 35K votes. Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail took third place with 96K votes and a rating of 9.1, followed by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest flick Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with an 8.1 rating and 29K votes.