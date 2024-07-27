ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tarun Tahiliani Trolled over Indian Athletes' Attire at Paris Olympics 2024: 'Inspired from Ambani Wedding Hospitality Team'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

At the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal led the Indian team, dressed in ceremonial attire by Tarun Tahiliani's TASVA. The outfits, featuring ikat prints and Banarasi brocade, faced heavy criticism online for their perceived lack of quality and creativity.

Tarun Tahiliani Trolled over Indian Athletes' Attire at Paris Olympics 2024 (ANI)

Hyderabad: The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony showcased PV Sindhu, the renowned shuttler, and Sharath Kamal, the accomplished table tennis player, as the flag bearers for the Indian contingent. This group of 78 athletes and officials made their grand entrance in the Parade of Nations along the River Seine on Friday.

The ceremony, which welcomed Paris residents, locals from the surrounding regions, and international visitors, featured Indian athletes in ceremonial attire crafted by TASVA, the fashion house owned by Tarun Tahiliani. The men sported kurta-bundi sets, while the women wore matching saris, reflecting the tricolour of the Indian flag. The outfits were adorned with traditional ikat prints and Banarasi brocade.

However, the reaction on social media was far from positive. Critics expressed disappointment with what they perceived as subpar designs. One user remarked, "Tarun Tahiliani and the Ministry of Textiles bureaucrat who approved this horrendous ceremonial saree should be tried for treason! What a wasted opportunity!"

In contrast, the recent extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had featured a range of bespoke outfits by Tarun, including one worn by Kim Kardashian. Netizens have compared this with the Olympics attire, expressing dissatisfaction, a user wrote, "Indian team’s official attire looks inspired from the Ambani Wedding hospitality team. Bravo #TarunTahiliani."

Another user commented, "From a nation renowned for its textiles and weaves, seeing our players in digital prints for such a prestigious event is disheartening. Am I the only one bothered by this?"

A critic added, “Given our country's rich heritage of fabrics and craftsmanship, this effort is both pathetic and embarrassing. The tacky stitched-on shoulder patch only adds to the disappointment.”

A further comment on X read, "Hello Tarun Tahiliani! I’ve seen better sarees sold on Mumbai streets for Rs.200 than these ceremonial uniforms you’ve ‘designed’. The cheap polyester-like fabric and Ikat PRINT (!!!) are just thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource this to an intern or create it last minute? It’s a disgrace to India’s rich weaving culture and history."

A total of 117 Indian athletes, comprising 47 women, are proudly representing the nation at the prestigious multi-sport event, showcasing their skills and spirit on the global stage.

TAGGED:

