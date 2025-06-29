Demon Slayer - Kimetsu No Yaiba - Infinity Castle: Trailer, Release Dates, And Songs Revealed

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle has finally been released, and fans around the world are thrilled. The new trailer features never-before-seen footage from the upcoming movie and gives a first look at the epic final arc of the globally popular anime series.

The first movie in the Infinity Castle trilogy premieres in Japan on July 18, 2025, and will be released globally in theatres starting August. Fans in India, the U.S., Canada, and the UK can catch the film in IMAX and premium large format theatres from September 12, 2025, in both subtitled and English-dubbed versions.

The trilogy is being distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, with animation by ufotable, and based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, the trilogy will adapt the climactic Infinity Castle arc, bringing the Demon Slayer story to its emotional and action-packed conclusion.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer Revealed (Photo: Series Poster)

The trailer features fantastic battles, big stakes, and amazing animation, as you would expect. The story picks up after the Hashira Training Arc, as Tanjiro Kamado, and the highest-ranking swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps prepare for their final showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of the demons.

Muzan ambushes the Ubuyashiki Mansion where he drags Tanjiro and the Hashira into the surreal, perilous location, Infinity Castle - a realm that can change shape and serves as the demons' fortress.

Adding to the appeal of the film are two new theme songs by Aimer, A World Where the Sun Never Rises, and LiSA, Shine in the Cruel Night, both of which will be available for streaming on July 18.

This three-part film saga aims to provide a faithful and bittersweet conclusion to an appreciated series, and fans should expect an emotionally-charged roller coaster filled with heart, sacrifice, and premium animation.