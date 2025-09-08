Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Review - A Virtually Stunning, Fragmented Epic
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie highlights the strengths and weaknesses of anime-to-film adaptation.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) turned into a global sensation when Shinjuku-based animation studio Ufotable compiled the seven episodes of anime's Season 2 to deliver the Mugen Train arc as a feature film. It was a treat to the fans, as the theatre-worthy animation, action, and acting actually came to the big screen. The adaptation was also a commercial hit, cementing the Demon Slayer “anime” as not just a rare series that outshines the “manga” but also a rare piece of entertainment that can shine equally across the television and film formats.
This is probably why the studio decided to turn the final arc (Infinity Castle) of Demon Slayer into a movie trilogy. While the new movie surpasses the previous film in terms of visuals and animations, it is nowhere near the 2020 flick when it comes to storytelling. Instead of feeling like a well-polished full-length feature film, the Infinity Castle gives the impression of binge-watching the anime—and that probably has to do with the nature of the movie. Allow me to explain.
I remember the time when movies attached to a running anime show used to be mostly non-canon, which is just another way of saying that they weren’t part of the actual show, didn’t have any effect on the story, and were meant to be enjoyed in isolation—packed with a new story and several new characters—something like a filler episode but with atleast 90 minutes of runtime and better narrative. Case in point: Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993), Bleach - The DiamondDust Rebellion (2007), and Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012).
Then came a shift in anime filmmaking. Movies became canon and told a story that remained part of the lore without directly affecting the show. These films often expanded character backstories or filled narrative gaps, but skipping them wouldn’t leave viewers lost, aside from a few references or callbacks in later episodes. The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014), Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018), and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) are some examples.
Fast forward a bit more, and you have another trend where the movies are carved out of the show—pieced together with content from several episodes and edited for narrative purposes—to take the story of the anime forward. While anime watchers get to see the original episodes with the release of the new season, such movies provide a theatrical experience for the fans, featuring characters they care about. However, such movies also present a narrative challenge for the studio, as TV episodes and feature films are distinctly different in terms of storytelling.
If the story at hand is suitable, the result could be something like Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015), Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015), or my absolute favourite of the case—Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020). On the contrary, if the story arc being adapted into the movie is not a good fit for the film medium, it could feel like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (2025).
The new Demon Slayer movie starts right where Season 4 ended, and we see the entire Demon Slayer Corps falling into the Infinity Castle after their attempt to defeat Muzan (the big bad guy) ends in failure. For the entirety of the movie, while most of the core members and Hashiras keep running, trying to find Muzan or the Upper Moons, we get to see three big face-offs—Kocho Shinobu vs Doma (Upper Rank Two demon), Agatsuma Zenitsu vs ‘the reason he stopped being annoying and grew a spine’, and Kamado Tanjiro + Tomioka Giyu vs Akaza (Upper Rank Three demon).
Just like every other anime that splits up the heroes to stage multiple simultaneous battles—rather than a chaotic battle royale no one’s asking for—Demon Slayer follows suit, but with a compelling narrative reason. The Blood Demon Art behind the Infinity Castle manipulates space itself, keeping Muzan hidden from the Hashiras while strategically scattering the Demon Slayer Corps to allow hordes of lower-level demons to overwhelm them. The setting becomes tense, the danger gets real, and the stakes have never been higher. It is an all-or-nothing battle, where one side is sure to emerge victorious.
The animations and visuals are exactly what you would expect from Ufotable’s work so far on Demon Slayer—smooth and hyper-realistic, especially the visual effects of sword slashes and damage to the castle caused by the fights. The dust emanating from broken doors and pathways is especially striking, carrying on the legacy of the giant explosion towards the end of Season 4.
The fight scenes are thrilling and keep you glued to your seat, but the use of flashbacks—necessary to provide backstory of the demon or the demon slayer—switches the tone abruptly. This wasn’t the case with the Akaza vs Rengoku fight in the Mugen Train movie, probably because the 2020 movie didn’t have to deal with three different fights happening in three different locations involving seven characters and three sets of flashbacks.
While I particularly enjoyed seeing Tanjiro’s dad in action, who turned out to be more than just a frail old man. Akaza’s backstory gives the demon more depth without spoonfeeding the emotions the audience should feel. We get to decide on our own whether to sympathise with him or hate his guts. However, it is too long and completely shifts the tone of the movie from an intense battle. If it weren’t a movie and served as a series of TV episodes, it wouldn’t have disrupted the flow. Viewers would also get time to digest the heavy backstory and then focus on the action in the following episodes.
Verdict
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a dazzling spectacle that delivers jaw-dropping visuals and rip-roaring action sequences that match the monumental stakes of the final showdown. It carries emotional depth and wraps up character arcs beautifully with surprising nuance. However, its fragmented structure undermines the cinematic flow, making it feel more like a stitched-together series of episodes than a feature film—falling short of the legacy set by Mugen Train.
Rating: 3.5/5
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle releases in India on September 12, 2025; screening provided by Crunchyroll