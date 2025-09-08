ETV Bharat / entertainment

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Review - A Virtually Stunning, Fragmented Epic

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) turned into a global sensation when Shinjuku-based animation studio Ufotable compiled the seven episodes of anime's Season 2 to deliver the Mugen Train arc as a feature film. It was a treat to the fans, as the theatre-worthy animation, action, and acting actually came to the big screen. The adaptation was also a commercial hit, cementing the Demon Slayer “anime” as not just a rare series that outshines the “manga” but also a rare piece of entertainment that can shine equally across the television and film formats.

This is probably why the studio decided to turn the final arc (Infinity Castle) of Demon Slayer into a movie trilogy. While the new movie surpasses the previous film in terms of visuals and animations, it is nowhere near the 2020 flick when it comes to storytelling. Instead of feeling like a well-polished full-length feature film, the Infinity Castle gives the impression of binge-watching the anime—and that probably has to do with the nature of the movie. Allow me to explain.

I remember the time when movies attached to a running anime show used to be mostly non-canon, which is just another way of saying that they weren’t part of the actual show, didn’t have any effect on the story, and were meant to be enjoyed in isolation—packed with a new story and several new characters—something like a filler episode but with atleast 90 minutes of runtime and better narrative. Case in point: Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993), Bleach - The DiamondDust Rebellion (2007), and Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012).

Then came a shift in anime filmmaking. Movies became canon and told a story that remained part of the lore without directly affecting the show. These films often expanded character backstories or filled narrative gaps, but skipping them wouldn’t leave viewers lost, aside from a few references or callbacks in later episodes. The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014), Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018), and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) are some examples.

Fast forward a bit more, and you have another trend where the movies are carved out of the show—pieced together with content from several episodes and edited for narrative purposes—to take the story of the anime forward. While anime watchers get to see the original episodes with the release of the new season, such movies provide a theatrical experience for the fans, featuring characters they care about. However, such movies also present a narrative challenge for the studio, as TV episodes and feature films are distinctly different in terms of storytelling.

If the story at hand is suitable, the result could be something like Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015), Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015), or my absolute favourite of the case—Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020). On the contrary, if the story arc being adapted into the movie is not a good fit for the film medium, it could feel like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (2025).