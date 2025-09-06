Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Los Angeles Premiere LIVE - Here's When, Where, And How To Watch
Crunchyroll will livestream the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Los Angeles premiere, featuring red-carpet interviews, celebrity guests, and exclusive cast appearances.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are in for a treat as Crunchyroll has announced that it will be livestreaming the much-awaited Infinity Castle Los Angeles premiere. The red-carpet premiere will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, September 9, at 5:15 pm PT, and anime fans from all over the world will be able to catch it through Crunchyroll's official YouTube and Twitch channels.
The livestream guarantees fans front-row access to all the glitz and excitement of the event. Viewers can expect to see exclusive interviews with the film's voice cast, celebrity guest appearances, and behind-the-scenes information, all streamed live from the red carpet. For those who cannot be there, this stream provides a relatively reasonable experience - a possibility to share in one of the largest celebrations of anime that will happen this year in real time.
This exclusive event comes just a few days ahead of the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle on September 12 in North America. The film initiates an ambitious film trilogy of the popular manga series' Infinity Castle Arc, which received widespread critical acclaim. As the anime series already enjoys a vast global fanbase, the premiere livestream is poised to attract enormous international viewership.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki in animation studio ufotable, the movie continues the journey of Tanjiro Kamado and his comrades in the Demon Slayer Corps' preparation for their final battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. The visual artistry, Akira Matsushima's character designs, and vast musical score by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina heighten the expectation around this movie's release.
For viewers who are excited to see the saga again before the premiere, Crunchyroll now streams the Demon Slayer anime series, the Mugen Train movie, and, most recently, the Hashira Training Arc in both sub and dub formats. This guarantees that audiences can catch up on Tanjiro's fights with Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the top-tier Hashira before heading into the climactic confrontation staged within the enigmatic Infinity Castle.
How To Watch The Premiere Live
- Event: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Los Angeles Red-Carpet Premiere
- Date: Tuesday, September 9
- Time: 5:15 pm PT
- Where: Crunchyroll's official YouTube and Twitch channels
With the stage now set at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre and the story building towards its climactic arc, the premiere livestream is shaping up to be a must-see event for anime fans globally.
