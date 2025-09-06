Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Los Angeles Premiere LIVE - Here's When, Where, And How To Watch

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are in for a treat as Crunchyroll has announced that it will be livestreaming the much-awaited Infinity Castle Los Angeles premiere. The red-carpet premiere will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, September 9, at 5:15 pm PT, and anime fans from all over the world will be able to catch it through Crunchyroll's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The livestream guarantees fans front-row access to all the glitz and excitement of the event. Viewers can expect to see exclusive interviews with the film's voice cast, celebrity guest appearances, and behind-the-scenes information, all streamed live from the red carpet. For those who cannot be there, this stream provides a relatively reasonable experience - a possibility to share in one of the largest celebrations of anime that will happen this year in real time.

This exclusive event comes just a few days ahead of the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle on September 12 in North America. The film initiates an ambitious film trilogy of the popular manga series' Infinity Castle Arc, which received widespread critical acclaim. As the anime series already enjoys a vast global fanbase, the premiere livestream is poised to attract enormous international viewership.