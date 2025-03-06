ETV Bharat / entertainment

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle First Movie All Set For India and International Release - Watch Date Reveal Video

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

Hyderabad: Anime fans, the wait is almost over! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle, the first film in the epic trilogy from ufotable, will hit theaters worldwide in 2025. Crunchyroll has confirmed the release dates for India and other international locations.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle First Movie All Set For India and International Release (Video: Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

The original story was by Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA). Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. Screenplay and produced by ufotable.

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in SHUEISHA's WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters, and comical scenes. The manga consists of 23 volumes and has published over 150 million units.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Release Date Locked (Photo: Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the Swordsmith Village Arc debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- theatrical release. In 2024, the Hashira Training Arc debuted, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To Hashira Training- theatrical release. The animation production is by ufotable.

The latest films – Mugen Train, -To the Swordsmith Village-, and -To the Hashira Training- – have received both commercial and critical success. Mugen Train currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Japanese anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office, garnering over 500 million USD to date. It currently ranks as the second-highest grossing Japanese anime film in U.S. box office history. It also garnered a 98% critic score and 99% audience score (with 10,000+ verified ratings) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.