Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: When Can You Expect It On OTT?
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle dominates box office with record India collections and stellar reviews. Here's when fans can expect it on OTT.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle has taken the global box office by storm. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the film adapts the highly awaited Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, and Crunchyroll, the film features voices of Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, and Akira Ishida.
Box Office Collection In India
The film's India release has been nothing short of record-breaking. Over its first four days, it collected around Rs 44.50 crore net. Day 1 opened with Rs 13.25 crore, day 2 held steady at Rs 13.25 crore, day 3 grew to Rs 14.50 crore, and day 4 added another Rs 3.50 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk.
With nearly Rs 50 crore gross over the opening weekend, it has become the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign film in India, surpassing popular anime titles like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.
Occupancy Report
On Monday, September 15, 2025, the Japanese version had an overall occupancy of 16.24 percent with night shows peaking at 20.31 pc. The English version recorded 12.32 pc occupancy, while the Hindi version stood at 9.93 pc. Despite being a weekday, the film sustained steady interest across multiple languages.
Global Reception
The movie also opened strongly in US theaters. Early reviews are glowing, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting a 97 pc critic score and a 99 pc audience rating. Fans have praised its animation, emotional weight, and epic battle sequences as the franchise moves towards its grand finale.
When Can You Expect Demon Slayer Infinity Castle on OTT?
Sony has yet to announce an official streaming date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. However, patterns from past anime films provide a clear hint. Spy x Family Code: White, which released in April 2024, began streaming on Crunchyroll in September 2024. Similarly, Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump released in May 2024 and streamed by late October.
If the same four-to-five-month gap applies, Infinity Castle is expected to arrive on Crunchyroll between late January and mid-February 2026, according to media reports.
Giyu vs Akaza was absolutely stunning.— Boofed (@BoofDKatsuki) September 13, 2025
10/10 Go watch Demon Slayer.#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle pic.twitter.com/A9txhDEv1x
Where to Stream All Seasons of Demon Slayer Before Infinity Castle
Fans who want to catch up before the movie lands on OTT can stream all four seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - including the Mugen Train arc - on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms offer the anime in subbed and dubbed versions.
Read More
- Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Smashes Indian Box Office, Scores A CinemaScore, But Can It Surpass Mugen Train Globally?
- Harnaaz Sandhu's Journey From Miss Universe To Bollywood: How Her Path Differed From Sushmita Sen And Lara Dutta
- RGV Admits He 'Slapped Himself' After Seeing Manchu Manoj in Mirai; Actor Responds