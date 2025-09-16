ETV Bharat / entertainment

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: When Can You Expect It On OTT?

Hyderabad: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle has taken the global box office by storm. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the film adapts the highly awaited Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, and Crunchyroll, the film features voices of Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, and Akira Ishida.

Box Office Collection In India

The film's India release has been nothing short of record-breaking. Over its first four days, it collected around Rs 44.50 crore net. Day 1 opened with Rs 13.25 crore, day 2 held steady at Rs 13.25 crore, day 3 grew to Rs 14.50 crore, and day 4 added another Rs 3.50 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

With nearly Rs 50 crore gross over the opening weekend, it has become the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign film in India, surpassing popular anime titles like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Occupancy Report

On Monday, September 15, 2025, the Japanese version had an overall occupancy of 16.24 percent with night shows peaking at 20.31 pc. The English version recorded 12.32 pc occupancy, while the Hindi version stood at 9.93 pc. Despite being a weekday, the film sustained steady interest across multiple languages.