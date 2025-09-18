Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Storms Indian Box Office, Collects Rs 50 Cr in Just 6 Days
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle keeps the cash registers ringing in India and is shattering records globally too.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The reception of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle hints that anime is not a niche anymore.Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has taken the box office by storm, collecting over Rs 50 crore in just six days of release. With this, the film has become the most successful foreign animated film ever released in India, beating even big-ticket Bollywood films in the process.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the dark fantasy action spectacle is based on the popular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga. The film opened to earth-shattering numbers, grossing nearly Rs 48.50 crore in its very first three days which is a new benchmark for a pure animated release in India.
While Monday saw a sharp 70% dip, the film bounced back on Tuesday and managed to hold steady through the week, bringing its six-day total to Rs 51.20 crore. Interestingly, more than half of this figure has come from the original Japanese version, while the Hindi and English dubs added Rs 10.60 crore and Rs 9.50 crore, respectively, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 12.85 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 13.1 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 13.85 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 3.9 Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 4 Cr
|Day 6
|Rs 3.50 Cr
|Total
|Rs 51.20 Cr
(Box office data source: Sacnilk)
Globally too, Infinity Castle is breaking records. In Japan, it has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Mugen Train, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese film in yen terms. With collections of over ¥69 billion, it has rewritten box office history, though Mugen Train still leads in dollar earnings worldwide.
Back home, the anime juggernaut has already edged past Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardar 2 (Rs 47 crore) and is now eyeing Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 (Rs 52 crore). It has also overtaken Hollywood hits like Frozen 2, Incredibles 2, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in India. The only animated film still ahead of it is the recent homegrown blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha, with a mammoth Rs 200 crore haul.
Infinity Castle is the first of a trilogy that will conclude the Demon Slayer saga. And fans seem more than ready to witness the endgame on the big screen.
ETV Bharat Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Review
"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a dazzling spectacle that delivers jaw-dropping visuals and rip-roaring action sequences that match the monumental stakes of the final showdown. It carries emotional depth and wraps up character arcs beautifully with surprising nuance. However, its fragmented structure undermines the cinematic flow, making it feel more like a stitched-together series of episodes than a feature film—falling short of the legacy set by Mugen Train," wrote ETV Bharat's Mohammad Faisal.
