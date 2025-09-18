ETV Bharat / entertainment

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Storms Indian Box Office, Collects Rs 50 Cr in Just 6 Days

Hyderabad: The reception of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle hints that anime is not a niche anymore.Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has taken the box office by storm, collecting over Rs 50 crore in just six days of release. With this, the film has become the most successful foreign animated film ever released in India, beating even big-ticket Bollywood films in the process.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the dark fantasy action spectacle is based on the popular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga. The film opened to earth-shattering numbers, grossing nearly Rs 48.50 crore in its very first three days which is a new benchmark for a pure animated release in India.

A still from Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Photo: Special arrangement)

While Monday saw a sharp 70% dip, the film bounced back on Tuesday and managed to hold steady through the week, bringing its six-day total to Rs 51.20 crore. Interestingly, more than half of this figure has come from the original Japanese version, while the Hindi and English dubs added Rs 10.60 crore and Rs 9.50 crore, respectively, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.