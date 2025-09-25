ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi High Court To Pass Interim Order On Actor Nagarjuna's Plea To Protect Personality Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it would pass an interim order on actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's plea seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. Justice Tejas Karia said, "When you can identify the URLs, the best is to direct them to take down….. Will pass orders."

Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan and filmmaker Karan Johar also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights and the court granted them similar relief.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Nagarjuna, submitted he was aggrieved by three infringements, pornographic websites, sale of merchandise by unauthorisedly using the actor's personality traits and the various YouTube videos.

He sought permanent injunction, damages, rendition of accounts, delivery up and other consequential reliefs for unlawful misappropriation of his personality/publicity rights, infringement of performer’s moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957, unfair competition, passing off and defamation by the defendants.

The court posted the matter for January 23, 2026. The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.